University of Phoenix College of Nursing Dean recognized with 2026 PNAAZ Excellence Award in Nursing Education

Dr. Raelene Brooks recognized for advancing curriculum, academic leadership and student preparation in healthcare

PHOENIX, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix announces that Raelene Brooks, PhD, RN, dean of the College of Nursing, has received the 2026 PNAAZ Excellence Award in Nursing Education, recognizing contributions to nursing education, including curriculum development, academic leadership and evaluation of educational outcomes.

The award is presented by the Philippine Nurses Association of Arizona, Inc. (PNAAZ), a nonprofit professional organization that supports nursing practice, professional development and community engagement among healthcare professionals in Arizona.

University of Phoenix College of Nursing Dean, PhD, RN, has received the 2026 PNAAZ Excellence Award in Nursing Education.

Dr. Brooks was recognized during the Nurses' Week Celebration and Induction Ceremony held May 16, 2026, at St. Paul's O'Carroll Hall in Phoenix.

"I am honored to be recognized by PNAAZ alongside wonderful nurses, educators and leaders who are committed to advancing the profession," said Brooks. "Throughout my career, I have focused on leading the development of academic programs and learning experiences that help prepare students for the evolving demands of healthcare. This recognition highlights the importance of strong leadership in shaping nursing education and supporting the next generation of nurses."

Recognition grounded in nursing education contributions

The PNAAZ Excellence Award in Nursing Education recognizes nurse educators who demonstrate sustained contributions across teaching, curriculum design and program evaluation. Selection criteria include engagement in orienting new nurses or faculty, innovation in course or curriculum development, and participation in evaluating educational outcomes as they relate to students and the nursing profession.

"Dr. Brooks was selected for the PNAAZ Excellence Award in Nursing Education in recognition of her sustained contributions to nursing education, including her leadership in curriculum development and program evaluation," said PNAAZ Advisory Board member, Nelly Peterson MNE, RN. "Her work reflects a deep commitment to advancing nursing education and supporting the continued development of the profession. As a leader, Dr. Brooks serves as a role model for our young nurse graduates as well as our seasoned nurses. PNAAZ congratulates Dr. Brooks for her accomplishments, and we are very proud of her."

Leadership guiding nursing program development

In her role as Dean of the College of Nursing, Brooks has overall accountability for the College of Nursing curriculum and all other academic components including faculty approval and oversight, student satisfaction and retention, academic policy and standards, and program evaluation. Prior to serving as Dean, Brooks was the Associate Dean of the Undergraduate and Graduate Nursing Programs at the University of Phoenix. As a nursing researcher, she studied the long-term outcomes and weight regain in the bariatric surgery population. She has several publications in the areas of critical care and nursing education.

A registered nurse for over 25 years, Brooks has practiced extensively in the areas of intensive care, trauma, and critical care in the UC Healthcare System. Completing a master's in science of nursing education in 2000, she went on to complete her doctorate in Nursing Science with the University of San Diego in 2018. She is a Doris Howell Scholar and an active member of several professional nursing associations including American Association of Colleges of Nursing, National League of Nursing, and Association for Critical Care Nursing.

She has been named for three consecutive years to AZ Business magazine's "Who's Who in Healthcare: Industry Leaders" list, which recognizes exceptional healthcare leaders across Arizona.

Learn more here about the College of Nursing at University of Phoenix.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix