University of Phoenix Dissertation to Publication Workshop Series Helps Doctoral Alumni Successfully Navigate the Research Publication Process

PHOENIX, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix® School of Advanced Studies' Research Center is contributing to the research community in many ways, but instructing alumni on how to get their work published is proving to be one of the most important benefits for both alumni and current students who are working to finish their dissertation.

"Publishing research is an important achievement for someone who has done the work and earned their doctoral degree. Sharing research through publication helps other researchers," said Hinrich Eylers, Ph.D., P.E., Vice Provost, Doctoral Studies, Scholarship and Academic Operations at University of Phoenix. "We are proud to support our alumni and current doctoral students through the University's Dissertation to Publication Workshop. Sharing research work through publication can help improve the performance of the industries, organizations, schools and communities they serve, as well as the individual's credibility as a researcher."

In the past year, almost 600 published articles have been produced through University programs, including the Dissertation to Publication workshop, which is hosted by the Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research and is available for current students, alumni and those in the community looking to get published in a peer-reviewed journal. The workshop helps participants navigate the publication journey and provides insight into the process.

"Once the research is complete, it's important for scholars to share their findings with the community. Publishing the research has an impact on other's work, further encouraging additional research," said Mansureh Kebritchi, Ph.D., University Research Chair for the Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research. Dr. Kebritchi heads up the workshops, which reach capacity each time they are offered. Nearly 1,000 budding scholars have benefited from the program since its inception.

"The Dissertation to Publication workshop helps the University's doctoral alumni publish their dissertations in various disciplines, including education, health care and business," said Dr. Kebritchi. "The published studies often focus on applied research such as solving problems, addressing challenges or evaluating programs. Publication allows researchers to share their results with a larger audience and positively contribute to the advancement of their fields."

Another component of the commitment to research and scholarship at University of Phoenix is the University's quarterly periodical, Phoenix Scholar™ Magazine. The magazine was created to highlight University of Phoenix faculty, students and alumni initiatives that engage the world of research through evidence-based practices, and also assists in communicating the outcomes of those respective research inquiries to the broader community. It includes a compilation of the most intriguing research, published work and presentation accomplishments of the University of Phoenix School of Advanced Studies (SAS) faculty, student and alumni community.

