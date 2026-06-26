University of Phoenix Launches Three New Artificial Intelligence Professional Development Pathways

New offerings help employees, senior leaders and healthcare professionals build practical AI skills for workplace application, governance and healthcare settings

PHOENIX, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix has launched three new professional development pathways designed to help organizations build artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across the workforce, leadership teams and healthcare environments. The new offerings include AI for the Workforce: Practical AI Skills for Everyday Work, AI Governance and Strategic Oversight for Senior Leaders, and Applying AI in Healthcare. Together, the pathways provide targeted learning experiences that address the growing need for AI knowledge, practical application and responsible adoption across organizational roles.

"As organizations increasingly integrate AI into everyday work and decision-making, there is growing demand for practical skill development across the workforce," said Mukund Sudarsan, vice president and general manager of Professional Development Programs at University of Phoenix. "These pathways help employees, leaders and healthcare professionals build the skills needed to use AI effectively and responsibly."

The need for AI skill development continues to grow. According to the University of Phoenix Career Institute® 2026 Career Optimism Index® study, 50% of workers say they are learning to use AI independently, while 60% report wanting more guidance in learning AI tools. To address these evolving needs, University of Phoenix developed three distinct pathways focused on workforce skills, executive oversight and healthcare applications of AI.

Pathway 1: AI for the Workforce: Practical AI Skills for Everyday Work

Designed for employees seeking practical AI skills for everyday work, this pathway focuses on productivity, communication, collaboration and decision-making using AI tools.

Key learning areas include:

Evaluating AI outputs

Business communication

Data insights

Pathway 2: AI Governance and Strategic Oversight for Senior Leaders

Designed for executives and senior leaders, this pathway focuses on governance, oversight and strategic decision-making related to AI adoption. The curriculum emphasizes executive AI fluency and responsible implementation.

Key learning areas include:

AI strategy and functionality

AI investment evaluation

Data visualization and insights

Pathway 3: Applying AI in Healthcare

Designed for healthcare professionals and healthcare organizations, this pathway focuses on practical and responsible applications of AI in healthcare settings.

Key learning areas include:

Healthcare data analysis

Ethical AI practices

Clinical documentation

Workforce Solutions capabilities support supplier performance and alignment

University of Phoenix's professional development offerings deliver workforce-focused education solutions that align learning with operational priorities, supporting organizations as they adapt to evolving business demands. The University's approach emphasizes structured skill development through targeted training programs designed to reflect real-world workplace scenarios.

This model supports employer partners seeking to adapt to changing operational requirements while maintaining focus on performance standards and continuous improvement. Wabash's recognition reflects these solutions and the importance of partners that connect workforce development strategies with business execution.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions

University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions helps companies align employee development to business strategy through skills-based solutions designed to address evolving workforce needs. Its Adaptable Skills Solutions brings together professional development, education savings and AI skills intelligence provided through Skillmore, a UOPX affiliate, to support workforce planning, retention and talent mobility. By combining data, tools and education resources, Workforce Solutions offers practical ways to identify skills gaps, inform workforce decisions and prepare employees for long-term adaptability in a rapidly changing workplace.

SOURCE University of Phoenix