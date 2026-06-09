University of Phoenix named a 2025 Wabash Platinum Supplier for supply chain excellence

Recognition highlights collaboration supporting workforce solutions, supply chain performance and operational alignment

PHOENIX, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix announces it has been named a 2025 Wabash Platinum Supplier by Wabash (NYSE: WNC), a recognition awarded to a select group of partners whose contributions support supply chain performance and operational effectiveness. The recognition reflects the University's Workforce Solutions approach to aligning learning and development with business and operational priorities.

Wabash leadership presented the award on June 4 to Jay Titus, University of Phoenix Vice President & General Manager of Workforce Solutions.

"This recognition reflects the strength of collaboration between University of Phoenix and organizations focused on developing and sustaining their workforce," said Jay Titus, vice president and general manager of Workforce Solutions at University of Phoenix. "It is our honor to support forward thinking organizations like Wabash who care deeply about their employees, to align learning solutions with evolving business needs. It is so meaningful to be recognized for supporting performance, responsiveness and continuous improvement in a dynamic operating environment."

Wabash supplier award recognizes supply chain performance

Wabash, a provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions for transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets, honors a select group of suppliers each year whose performance supports business operations and ongoing innovation. The Platinum designation recognizes companies that demonstrate consistent service and logistics optimization.

Out of more than 8,000 direct and indirect Coupa suppliers, Wabash recognized 37 suppliers with awards in 2025. This included five Platinum Indirect Supplier awards, one of which was awarded to the University of Phoenix. These distinctions highlight top-performing Wabash partners across key business areas.

Selection process underscores collaboration and continuous improvement

According to Wabash, suppliers are selected through a cross-functional evaluation process designed to assess performance and alignment with operational priorities. The company noted that the recognition reflects a competitive selection process and highlights the value of partners that demonstrate a consistent, collaborative approach to service and continuous improvement.

"Earning a place among five Platinum Indirect Suppliers speaks to the value the University of Phoenix delivers," said Sarah Ponsler, Director of Human Resources & Organizational Capability at Wabash. "They are a true strategic partner, helping strengthen our workforce, elevate performance, and move our business forward."

Workforce Solutions capabilities support supplier performance and alignment

University of Phoenix delivers workforce-focused education solutions that align learning with operational priorities, supporting organizations as they adapt to evolving business demands. The University's approach emphasizes structured skill development through targeted training programs designed to reflect real-world workplace scenarios.

Offerings include flexible, online formats such as Professional Development programs and the Skills Center, which enable organizations to deploy training across teams while maintaining alignment with business objectives. Solutions incorporate elements such as AI video assessments and tailored skills pathways to support practical application and provide visibility into skill development through assessments and measurable progress.

As part of its broader Adaptable Skills Solutions, the University also provides capabilities such as AI-Powered Skills Intelligence and Workforce Solutions offerings that support organizations in identifying skill needs and aligning learning to operational priorities. These approaches are designed to support workforce readiness while reinforcing consistency, responsiveness and service.

This model supports employer partners seeking to adapt to changing operational requirements while maintaining focus on performance standards and continuous improvement. Wabash's recognition reflects these solutions and the importance of partners that connect workforce development strategies with business execution.

About Wabash

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through the Wabash Hub and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠ and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Learn more at onewabash.com.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions

University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions helps companies align employee development to business strategy through skills-based solutions designed to address evolving workforce needs. Its Adaptable Skills Solutions brings together professional development, education savings and AI skills intelligence provided through Skillmore, a UOPX affiliate, to support workforce planning, retention and talent mobility. By combining data, tools and education resources, Workforce Solutions offers practical ways to identify skills gaps, inform workforce decisions and prepare employees for long-term adaptability in a rapidly changing workplace.

SOURCE University of Phoenix