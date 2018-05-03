University of Phoenix Offers Tips for Reducing On-the-Job Stress for Teachers

The survey also revealed that 53 percent of K-12 teachers are very satisfied with their career, and two in three (66 percent) would recommend the profession to others.

"Those who go into the teaching profession tend to have a passion for it. It's hard work and sometimes thankless. As we recognize teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 7-11, we want them to know that self-care is important," said Pamela Roggeman, Ed.D., academic dean for the College of Education at University of Phoenix.

Teaching, which is a "helping" profession, can leave the caregiver drained as they focus on their job – helping students. Roggeman gives some tips on self-care:

Don't be afraid to ask for help. Whether from the school principal, classroom parents or your colleagues, a support system is important. Request donations for the classroom to relieve personal financial burden. Teachers are often digging into their own pockets to pay for classroom supplies. Ask parents for assistance in collecting needed items. Make an effort to do small things every day to take care of you. Have snacks on hand for those days that your lunch break is interrupted. Look into short meditations or breathing exercises for times when stress levels are higher. Take time to re-charge. Career burnout can happen. Take a day off or a short break when you can and focus on something you enjoy doing. Make your classroom a place where everyone can re-focus. Remember that your state of mind will guide your students. Try things students can benefit from too, like mindful moments throughout the day, or even aromatherapy.

Self-care is about both the body and the mind. Staying up to date on current trends can also help reduce on-the-job stress. According to the same survey, about half (47 percent) of K-12 teachers who have been teaching for at least five years say there are more leadership role opportunities than in the past, but only 16 percent of all teachers gave themselves an "A" when it comes to educational technology, leaving room for growth in this area for many.

To learn more about programs offered through the College of Education, visit www.phoenix.edu/education.

About University of Phoenix® College of Education

University of Phoenix College of Education has been educating teachers and school administrators for more than 30 years. The College of Education provides bachelor's and master's degree programs for individuals who want to become teachers or current educators and administrators seeking advanced degrees to strengthen their professional knowledge. With education programs available throughout most of the U.S., the College of Education has a distinct grasp of the national education picture and priorities for teacher preparation. Faculty members on average bring more than 17 years of professional experience to the classroom. For more information, visit phoenix.edu/education.

About University of Phoenix®

University of Phoenix is constantly innovating to help working adults move efficiently from education to careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant and engaging courses, and interactive learning can help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. As a subsidiary of Apollo Education Group, Inc., University of Phoenix serves a diverse student population, offering associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs from campuses and learning centers across the U.S. as well as online throughout the world. For more information, visit www.phoenix.edu.

i This survey was conducted online within the United States by Harris Poll on behalf of University of Phoenix between March 29 and April 3, 2017. Respondents included 1,001 U.S. residents employed full-time as teachers in grades K-12 who have at least an undergraduate degree. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables, please contact Alison Walsh at alison.walsh@phoenix.edu.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-of-phoenix-offers-tips-for-reducing-on-the-job-stress-for-teachers-300641772.html

SOURCE University of Phoenix

Related Links

http://www.phoenix.edu

