University of Phoenix Releases 2026 C-Suite AI Impact Report on Scaling AI for Business Value

New research finds most organizations have adopted AI, but few are transforming workflows as leaders focus on skills, trust and measurable impact

PHOENIX, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix today released The C-Suite AI Impact Report: Getting Value from AI, new research examining how organizations are working to turn artificial intelligence investments into measurable business outcomes. Based on a survey of 150 C-Suite leaders across North America conducted in collaboration with Jeanne Meister, a future of work strategist and HR consultant, the report finds a growing gap between AI adoption and enterprise-wide transformation.

Key findings from the 2026 C-Suite AI Impact Report

Depicted is the cover of "The C-Suite AI Impact Report: Getting Value from AI," new research from University of Phoenix examining how organizations are working to turn artificial intelligence investments into measurable business outcomes.

63% of C-Suite leaders have deployed at least one AI use case, but fewer than one-third are using AI to transform work processes and workflows

56% predict AI will become a proactive human capital tool by the end of 2026

90% of C-Suite leaders identify learning and development as the top use case for AI in HR

Nearly 60% report adopting a skills-based workforce model, though ownership remains fragmented

75% say HR and IT are unlikely to merge but will partner more closely

More than six in ten cite productivity and competitive advantage as top benefits, while employee fear and distrust remain the leading barriers

Leaders identify critical thinking and role modeling AI literacy as essential capabilities for scaling AI

"The next phase of AI adoption is not about experimentation; it is about execution," said Meister. "Our research shows that leaders are increasingly focused on translating AI investments into measurable value by embedding AI into workflow design, skills development, and day-to-day decision making. Organizations that align AI with a clear skills strategy and model its use at the leadership level will be better positioned to scale impact across the enterprise."

AI adoption trends show gap between deployment and workforce transformation

The findings underscore a gap between adoption and transformation, as many organizations continue to pilot AI without fully integrating it into core business processes. Leaders are prioritizing how AI connects to workflow design and measurable outcomes as they move from isolated use cases to enterprise-wide scaling.

Skills-based workforce strategies and HR IT collaboration shape AI scaling

Organizations are increasingly adopting a skills-based approach to workforce strategy. Nearly 60% of C-Suite leaders report moving in this direction, although responsibility for skills initiatives remains fragmented across functions, including HR, IT, and business leadership. The report also finds that most leaders do not expect HR and IT to merge, but view closer collaboration between the two functions as critical to aligning workforce strategy with AI investments.

"C-Suite leaders are recognizing that implementing new technology in a vacuum does not create value," said Jay Titus, vice president of the Workforce Solutions Group at University of Phoenix. "To best leverage and scale AI successfully, organizations must focus on how work gets done, including how teams build skills, collaborate across functions, and address employee concerns. Trust, leadership behavior, and pointing to clear use cases are just as important as the technology itself."

Human factors including trust and AI literacy influence adoption

The research underscores the importance of addressing the human side of AI adoption. While leaders cite productivity and competitive advantage as key benefits, employee fear and distrust remain the top barriers to broader use. The report also identifies an "AI hopefulness gap," with younger leaders expressing lower levels of optimism about AI's impact compared to older generations.

To address these challenges, leaders are prioritizing AI literacy as a core workforce capability, but the report notes that to clarify expectations for workers, organizations must also define what AI literacy means by job role. AI literacy is increasingly viewed as a baseline skill, and leaders emphasize the importance of role modeling AI use to drive adoption and embed AI into everyday work.

The report includes recommendations for organizations to move beyond isolated AI pilots and develop integrated strategies that connect skills, workflow redesign, and measurable business outcomes.

Learn more and read the full report here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix