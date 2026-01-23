University of Phoenix releases Healthcare Programs Guide

New resource brings together healthcare program details, alumni stories and cost-saving opportunities into one easy-to-navigate source

PHOENIX, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix has released its new Healthcare Programs Guide, a digital resource to help prospective students learn about healthcare degree and certificate options along with related pathways, learning formats and student supports. The guide brings these details together in a clear, easy-to-navigate format so prospective students can review curriculum highlights, accreditation information, alumni stories and options that may help reduce the time and cost of earning a degree.

"Prospective students want clear, reliable information when exploring healthcare education, and we want to make that easier for them," said Mark Johannsson, DHSc, MPH, dean of the College of Health Professions at University of Phoenix. "This guide brings essential details together in one place so learners can review our programs, see the skills they may build, and understand the flexible options that may support their goals in a way that fits their lives."

The Healthcare Programs Guide includes an overview of degree pathways at the undergraduate, graduate and doctoral levels, as well as certificate opportunities. Programs featured in the guide include:

Bachelor of Science in Health Administration (BSHA)

Bachelor of Science in Health Management (BSHM)

Master of Health Administration (MHA)

Master of Health Administration (Competency-Based)

Master of Health Administration and Health Care Compliance and Privacy (MHA/HCP)

Master of Health Administration and Master of Business Administration (MHA/MBA)

Master of Public Health with a concentration in Community Health Leadership (MPH/CHL)

In addition to academic program information, the guide also outlines opportunities to explore potential time and cost savings through transfer credits, credit for prior learning, scholarships and employer tuition benefits. It provides an overview of alternative credit options through approved low cost general education and elective providers, as well as community college transfer pathways such as the University's 3+1 Transfer Pathway for eligible associate degree holders.

University of Phoenix students and alumni have access to the Career Services for Life® commitment, helping to ensure the tools, resources, and support needed to thrive in their career of choice.

Learn more about online healthcare programs at University of Phoenix and download the guide here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu/blog.html.

