University of Phoenix researchers publish study examining doctoral students' attitudes toward AI chatbots and ChatGPT use in higher education

Peer-reviewed study by Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research

team highlights connections between student perceptions of AI, academic integrity

concerns and reported chatbot usage

PHOENIX, June 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers from the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies have published new peer-reviewed research examining graduate students' attitudes toward artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots and their reported use of ChatGPT in higher education environments. The article, "Relationship between Students' Attitudes towards Artificial Intelligence (AI) and their usage of AI Chatbots," appears in the International Journal of AI in Pedagogy, Innovation, and Learning Futures, 2026(1).

The quantitative study explored how doctoral students perceive AI chatbots in relation to academic integrity, ethics and educational value. Researchers surveyed 54 doctoral students enrolled at a private, online university in the United States to better understand how attitudes toward AI tools may influence reported usage patterns.

The findings suggest that favorable attitudes toward AI chatbot use, perceptions that chatbot-generated results are superior and disagreement with prohibiting chatbot use were positively correlated with reported ChatGPT usage frequency. Researchers also found significant differences across fields of study, while no statistically significant gender differences were observed.

The full article is available at https://journals.calstate.edu/ijaipil/article/view/6968

Key findings from the study include:

Students with more favorable perceptions of AI chatbot use reported more frequent ChatGPT usage.

Students who viewed chatbot-generated responses as superior also reported higher levels of chatbot use.

Significant differences in attitudes toward AI chatbots were identified across academic disciplines.

No statistically significant gender differences were observed in attitudes toward AI chatbots.

Findings support the need for discipline-sensitive institutional guidance and policies regarding ethical AI use in higher education.

"AI is rapidly reshaping how students approach research, writing and learning," said Suchitra Veera, DBA, faculty member in the University of Phoenix College of Business and Information Technology and lead author of the study. "Our research findings suggest that institutions should develop clear, discipline-sensitive guidance that supports ethical AI use while preserving academic integrity."

Members of the research team also presented the study at the 2025 Knowledge Without Boundaries Conference hosted by University of Phoenix.

About the study

Article title: "Relationship between Students' Attitudes towards Artificial Intelligence (AI) and their usage of AI Chatbots"

Journal: International Journal of AI in Pedagogy, Innovation, and Learning Futures, 2026(1)

Method of research: Quantitative survey study

Subject of research: Graduate and doctoral students

Article publication date: March 16, 2026

DOI: https://doi.org/10.5070/P8I2314143

About AI research at University of Phoenix

The authors are fellows and members of the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies' Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR), which studies how emerging technologies—including artificial intelligence—are reshaping teaching, learning, and research practices in digital learning environments. The authors of this study include Suchitra Veera, DBA, Anthony Bennett, DM and James Rice, DM/IST, and participate in CEITR's Phoenix AI Research Group, established to advance the role of AI in education through innovative research projects with focus areas in human and artificial cognition, AI-enhanced learning and teaching, AI applications for research and innovation, tools for administrators, and the integration of AI across various disciplines in higher education.

About the authors

Suchitra Veera, DBA, has been a University of Phoenix adjunct faculty member since 2007 and teaches in the College of Business and Information Technology. An industry practitioner and a fellow of CEITR, her work experience and research interests include strategic management and decision-making, research methodology, data and AI product innovation, project management, business analytics and learning analytics.

Anthony M. Bennett, DM, is an adjunct professor at University of Phoenix, teaching courses in organizational leadership, management, human resources, and research methods. His scholarly work focuses on artificial intelligence in education, faculty well‑being, human resource management, and governance in community organizations.

James Rice, DM/IST, MBA, MAPM, is a fellow of CEITR; he also teaches business and information technology topics in the College of Doctoral Studies and mentors doctoral students. His published research includes organizational change, knowledge management, work-life balance and digital consumer confidence.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix's College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today's challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College's research program is built around the Scholar, Practitioner, Leader Model which puts students in the center of the Doctoral Education Ecosystem® with experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix