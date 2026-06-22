University of Phoenix study in The Geography Teacher examines how awe and the "overview effect" may shape geography learning

New peer-reviewed article explores how sense of place and perspective may support student engagement and understanding

PHOENIX, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix College of General Studies announces the publication of a new peer-reviewed article in The Geography Teacher, authored by Jacquelyn Kelly, Ph.D., associate dean, College of General Studies; Dianna Gielstra, Ph.D., full-time faculty, Environmental Science Program; Tomáš J. Oberding, Ph.D. full-time faculty, Environmental Science Program; and Niccole V. Cerveny, Ph.D.

The article, titled "The Overview Effect and Sense of Place: Awe-Inspired Learning and Connection Through Geography," examines how awe and sense of place may influence how learners engage with and interpret geographic concepts, with implications for instructional design in online and classroom environments.

What is the overview effect and why does it matter for learning?

The article explores the "overview effect," a cognitive shift described by astronauts viewing Earth from space, characterized by a heightened sense of interconnectedness, perspective and reflection. Building on this concept, the authors examine how experiences of awe, often prompted by scale, landscape and environment, may open attention, expand thinking, and support how learners process new information.

The paper situates these ideas within geography education, suggesting that place-based and visually grounded learning experiences may help students connect abstract concepts to real-world environments while strengthening their sense of place.

Our research highlights the power of a simple show-and-share discussion activity," said Kelly. "Students explored awe-inspiring landscapes and then shared places that were meaningful to them. Those personal stories and images created opportunities for reflection, strengthened students' connections to environmental topics, and helped bring a sense of place into the online classroom. We hope this provides a model that other educators can use to foster engagement and connection in online learning environments."

The authors also discuss how awe-informed approaches may support curiosity and reflection, helping learners recognize gaps in understanding and integrate new knowledge with existing perspectives.

Key themes of the article include:

Examination of the overview effect as a framework for understanding perspective shift and learning

Exploration of awe as a factor that may influence attention, curiosity and conceptual understanding

Consideration of sense of place as a meaningful element in student connection to course content

Insights into how intentional instructional design may incorporate these concepts in educational settings

Kelly is a published researcher with more than 20 years of experience in science and mathematics education. Her work focuses on translating STEM education research into practice in higher education settings. She has dedicated her work to scaling and sustaining research-based practices in science and mathematics education. Kelly earned a doctorate in curriculum and instruction with a specialization in science education and a Master of Science in materials science and engineering from Arizona State University. She holds a bachelor's degree in physics and chemistry from California State University, San Marcos.

Gielstra is a biogeographer, course designer and faculty member in the College of General Studies Environmental Science program, with research interests in human and environmental connections, geography, and polar, mountain and riparian environments. Gielstra earned a doctorate in geography from Texas A&M University and holds a Master of Science in Environmental Studies from the Medical University of South Carolina and a Bachelor of Science in biology from Coastal Carolina University.

Oberding is a coastal ecologist, course designer and faculty member in the College of General Studies Environmental Science program. His research interests include hydrology, mariculture, coral ecology and environmental remediation. He earned a doctorate in natural resource and environmental management from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and holds a Master of Science in mariculture from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi and a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of New Mexico.

Cerveny is a Professor of Geography in the Department of Cultural Science, Philosophy, and Religious Studies at Mesa Community College in Arizona. Her research interests are in geomorphology, landscape evolution, Native American rock art conservation, and sustainable heritage management.

The full article is available here: https://doi.org/10.1080/19338341.2025.2592717

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix