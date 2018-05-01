University of Phoenix Survey Finds that More Than a Quarter of U.S. Working Adults Plan to Interview for a New Job in 2018



Percentage of full-time employees who plan to interview

this year by population size National 28% New York 27% Los Angeles 34% Chicago 35% Philadelphia 21% Dallas 22% San Francisco 33% Washington, D.C. 24% Houston 27% Boston 42% Atlanta 36%

According to the survey, nationally, about 1 in 5 employees said that they are being stopped from moving further in their career because of a lack of growth opportunities at their current company (22 percent) or no need for another employee at the next highest level (20 percent). Sixty-four percent of employees said that they want to be promoted within their current organization, but nearly half (47 percent) felt that it was not likely. What's worse, 32 percent were not very/not at all confident in their employer's ability to offer development programs to strengthen their skills. In a similar online study by University of Phoenix in 2018, two in five (39 percent) said that they had changed jobs because they did not have an opportunity for advancement or promotion.2

"A multitude of factors influence an employee's decision to change jobs, including benefits, salary, commute, culture and more, but the opportunity for career advancement may be one of the most important. Fifty-three percent of survey respondents said that they want to remain at their current job until retirement, but nationally, we're seeing employees leave every four years, on average,3" said Dennis Bonilla, executive dean for University of Phoenix. "If organizations want to improve employee engagement and retention, they need to identify the opportunities within their organizations to develop alternative avenues for employee growth opportunities, especially if promotion opportunities are not available."

Survey Methodology

The employee survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of University of Phoenix between Nov. 6-27, 2017, among 2,011 U.S. adults aged 18 and older, who are full-time employed in a company of 10 employees or more. In addition, an oversample of about 100 employees were surveyed in each of the top 10 designated markets areas including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Houston, Boston, and Atlanta. Figures for number of employees were weighted where necessary to bring them into line with their actual proportions in the population. Propensity score weighting was also used to adjust for respondents' propensity to be online.

1 Survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of University of Phoenix among a national sample of 2,011 full-time employed adults, in addition to oversamples from the top 10 metropolitan areas by population size

2 Survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of University of Phoenix among a national sample of 2,088 employed adults

3 https://www.bls.gov/news.release/tenure.t01.htm

