University of Portland and Sparta Science Forge Innovative Partnership to Introduce Multisource Data-Driven Performance and Availability Insights

News provided by

Sparta Science

12 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Portland Women's Soccer (WSOC) Program and Sparta Science, a leader in scalable movement health intelligence, are proud to announce a partnership that has the potential to revolutionize athlete performance and risk management. Leveraging Sparta Science's advanced Movement Health Platform (MHP), the University of Portland WSOC aims to elevate its capabilities in understanding athlete readiness and enhancing its approach to injury prevention.

In the dynamic landscape of collegiate athletics, the University of Portland WSOC recognized the need for a comprehensive solution that unifies athlete data and streamlines decision-making processes. Previously, player data was dispersed across various platforms. This challenge is a common thread among university athletic departments.

Enter Sparta Science's MHP. Previously recognized as a force plate solution, the MHP was rebuilt in 2022 as a powerful data platform and analysis engine. Utilizing a variety of health and performance data, it employs machine learning to create readily available metrics. This partnership will integrate Titan GPS and Titan RPE data and, for the first time ever, data from Hawkin Dynamics Force Plates via an API Connector. The fusion of these datasets is poised to empower the University of Portland with an unprecedented ability to gauge athlete fatigue, readiness, and return to play.

"We are thrilled to partner with the University of Portland in this first-of-its-kind collaboration," says Sparta Science CEO and Founder Phil Wagner. "Our evolution from a force plate solution into a comprehensive data platform demonstrates our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that address the complex needs of today's athletic programs. The integration of third-party force plate data into our platform showcases the flexibility, integrability, and power of the MHP to work toward the betterment of athlete health and performance."

"This collaboration with Sparta Science propels our athlete management capabilities to new heights," said Associate Head Soccer Coach at the University of Portland Maite Zabala. "By combining our different player datasets into one unified platform, we are becoming more efficient as a staff and positioned to drive informed decisions that directly impact the well-being and performance of our student-athletes."

The University of Portland Soccer program and Sparta Science partnership signifies an evolution towards enhancing athlete performance, well-being, and injury prevention. By pooling their expertise and resources, these two entities are poised to reshape how collegiate athletics approach data-driven decision-making.

SOURCE Sparta Science

Also from this source

Sparta Science Secures Funding Led by IA Capital Group to Revolutionize Risk Stratification for Musculoskeletal Disease and Falls

Sparta Science Raises a New Round of Funding to Help Organizations Optimize Movement Health Outcomes at Scale

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.