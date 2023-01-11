University of Rochester Professor Recognized for Her Research on Catching Tooth Decay Earlier in Children Using Artificial Intelligence and Telehealth Technologies

METUCHEN, N.J., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MouthWatch, LLC, an industry leader in teledentistry solutions and digital imaging devices , recognized Dr. Jin Xiao as a telehealth pioneer in dentistry at its fifth annual Teledentistry Innovation Awards ("The Tellies") held November 28, 2022, in New York City.

MouthWatch launched The Tellies in 2018 to help drive visibility for individuals and organizations positively impacting the communities they serve by successfully implementing teledentistry as part of their patient care model.

Dr. Jin Xiao accepted the 2022 Tellie Award virtually from MouthWatch founder and CEO, Brant Herman, for her extensive teledentistry research and the integration of artificial intelligence into teledentistry software. With the help of her team, Dr. Xiao has assisted in developing a prototype of an AI-powered caries detection app and used the app to conduct research on the capabilities of AI-teledentistry integration.

Dr. Jin Xiao, Associate Professor and perinatal oral health expert at the Eastman Institute for Oral Health at the University of Rochester, accepted the 2022 Tellie in the Dentist and Specialist category both for her extensive teledentistry research and the integration of artificial intelligence into teledentistry software.

"Dr. Xiao has been a pioneer in her consideration and approach to revealing the value of teledentistry and her commitment and innovation continues to shine within the University of Rochester, which is already a pioneering institution," said MouthWatch Founder and CEO, Brant Herman.

Ms. Xiao is among the first to incorporate artificial intelligence into existing teledentistry technologies. This combination has enabled Dr. Xiao to transform the clinical examination process and create new possibilities with existing teledentistry software.

With the help of her team, Dr. Xiao has assisted in developing a prototype of an AI-powered caries detection app named AICaries . The app lets parents take photos of their children's teeth with their smartphone and receive an interactive risk assessment and personalized education on reducing ECC risk. This integration of artificial intelligence has redefined teledentistry's capabilities and makes diagnosing and formulating virtual treatment plans as convenient and accessible as ever for the audiences she serves.

Additional 2022 Teledentistry Innovation Award winners included Tiffany Grant, the Fones School of Dental Hygiene, Floss and Gloss, and Apple Tree Dental. To learn more about the 2022 Tellie Award winners, visit the Teledentistry Innovation Awards website .

