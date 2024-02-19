University of Saarland chooses Sectra Education Portal to bridge the gap to clinical reality for radiographer students

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide the University of Saarland with its platform for medical education — Sectra Education Portal. The platform provides real-life clinical cases, which will enhance the educational experiences for radiographer students, as well as elevate self-directed learning and remote studies. By adding Sectra's solution for medical education to their existing Sectra enterprise imaging solution, they are bridging the gap between education and the clinical reality.

Saarland University (UdS) is a public research university organized into six faculties covering all major scientific fields. One of these being the Faculty of Medicine, which is located together with Saarland University Hospital (UKS) in Homburg/Saar in Germany. The UKS is responsible for patient care in the region, while the Faculty of Medicine covers the areas of research and teaching. Due to the cooperation between these two institutions and the proximity on one campus, both benefit from each other — research and teaching through the use of anonymized health data and patient care through innovative cutting-edge medicine at the cutting edge of research.

The university hospital has been using Sectra's radiology solution since 2016 and will now add a solution for effective education for its medical-technical radiology assistants (MTRA), whose training takes place in a school center at the university hospital. With MTRA students spread across the country, the Sectra Education Portal will facilitate and enhance remote training by giving them access to all the materials they need, regardless of location.

The contract for the Sectra Education Portal was signed during the third quarter of Sectra's 2023/2024 fiscal year and will provide them with advanced visualization tools and a multidisciplinary library of real anatomical and clinical cases. This will allow users to study cases that mimic real-life experiences in the diagnosis, treatment planning and monitoring of a wide range of medical conditions. In addition, the cloud-based portal allows users on-demand access to the learning content from their own devices, facilitating self-directed learning. It is also easily scalable and can be used by many users in different faculties.

"It makes me so proud and happy to extend our collaboration with the University of Saarland and to be able to enhance education for their radiographer students. Together with them we can ensure an enriched and valuable learning experience for the students regardless of location. Also, with our library of real cases, the students will be better prepared for the upcoming professional environments. This will enhance their capability to rapidly integrate and contribute to the clinical environment," says Johan Carlegrim, President of Sectra's business unit Medical Education.

The Sectra Education Portal is a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service solution that provides visualization tools and content at the university, at home or at the hospital. The portal is used by over 60 countries worldwide and includes a large number of anonymized medical cases and images that have been collected in collaboration with Sectra's customers. It comprises anatomy, histopathology, radiology, traumatology, orthopedics, oncology, surgery and other specialties. It also allows the import of own material, which facilitates tailor-made lessons.

