University of San Diego and Data Skrive Join Forces to Provide Comprehensive Automated Recaps for Toreros Athletics

SEATTLE, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of San Diego and Data Skrive announced a partnership today to implement the company's technology platform to produce automated game recaps for women's basketball, baseball and softball. The union saves the bustling athletic department hundreds of hours of research, writing and editing and provides the ability to cover multiple events concurrently.

Data Skrive's contextually relevant recaps require significantly less time and exertion for San Diego's hard-working media team. By automating game summaries for some of the school's most popular athletic squads, recaps are published within minutes of an event's completion to give fans nearly instantaneous access to the content they love and desire.

"With so many demands on our department at the same time, automating postgame recaps liberates our media staff to focus on other initiatives, including interviews, feature stories, videos, social media content and more," said Chris Kutz, Associate Athletic Director, Strategic Communications at the University of San Diego. "We finally have a cost-effective and expeditious solution that provides our fans with the boxscores and summaries they crave."

"When a college athletic event ends, passionate fans are primed and ready to consume content immediately after the final whistle or pitch," said Brad Weitz, Data Skrive CEO. "We are elated that San Diego has entrusted us to provide Toreros enthusiasts with the best automated recaps in the business as so many prestigious universities are at present."

The University of San Diego joins a rapidly growing catalog of top-tier programs from around the country currently utilizing Data Skrive's patent-pending technology. The platform is effective regardless of school or athletic department size as Data Skrive boasts partners from the University of Michigan to Minot State.

About Data Skrive

Data Skrive is a SaaS technology platform producing contextually relevant, ready-to-publish content. Whether audiences want text, infographics, slide shows, or interactive content, the Data Skrive platform drives engagement. The Seattle-based company generates additional media-rich content for the Associated Press, college athletic departments, minor league baseball clubs and more. For more information, please visit https://www.dataskrive.com .

About University of San Diego

The University of San Diego sets the standard for an engaged, contemporary Catholic university where innovative Changemakers confront humanity's urgent challenges. With more than 8,000 students from 75 countries and 44 states, USD is the youngest independent institution on the U.S. News & World Report list of top 100 universities in the United States. USD Athletics is committed to advancing academic and athletic excellence and enhancing students' lives while promoting the University of San Diego. Its more than 400 scholar-athletes strive to Win in the Classroom, Win on the Playing Field and Win in the Community.

