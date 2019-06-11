University of San Francisco Names Susan Freiwald Dean of the School of Law

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of San Francisco (USF) has named Susan Freiwald the 19th dean of the School of Law, after nearly a year leading the school as interim dean. Freiwald will be the school's first female dean since its founding in 1912. Her appointment is effective July 1.

Freiwald joined the USF School of Law faculty in 1997, and, as Associate Dean for Academic Affairs from 2017-18, she launched the Academic and Bar Exam Success Program at USF and worked to revamp the core curriculum.

"Susan's strong record of accomplishment, especially in curricular reform during her time as associate dean, was a key factor when I appointed her last year to the interim role," said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Don Heller. "For the past year, thanks to her leadership, the school has made significant advances in support of student success, bar exam preparation, and operations."

Freiwald's expertise and teaching focus lies in internet law, information privacy law, criminal procedure, and contracts. She publishes and presents widely on the intersection of communications technology and law, focusing on online surveillance and the Fourth Amendment. A former software developer, Freiwald has authored and co–authored amicus briefs in major cases involving electronic surveillance laws, has argued two cases in federal appellate courts, and her scholarly work has been cited in numerous state and federal court decisions. Freiwald has been recognized for her leadership in securing landmark privacy legislation passed in California in 2015, and serves on several advisory boards in the fields of privacy and cybersecurity.

"I'm honored to lead the School of Law into the next phase of its 107-year history," Freiwald said. "With the help of strong faculty, dedicated staff, accomplished alumni who give back to their school and communities, and hardworking students, my goal is to enhance and develop programs that meet the needs of the next generation of lawyers and the world in which they will practice."

As a faculty member, Freiwald received the School of Law Distinguished Professor Award and served as chair of the school's Honor, Strategic Planning, Budget, Status, and Appointments committees.

Freiwald is a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard College, where she majored in economics and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She earned a JD from Harvard Law School, magna cum laude, where she served as Books and Commentaries co-chair of the Harvard Law Review. She started her academic career as a faculty member at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

About the University of San Francisco School of Law

Founded in 1912, the University of San Francisco School of Law has a tradition of educating effective lawyers who graduate with the professional skills and theoretical foundation necessary to succeed in the legal profession. The USF School of Law offers a rigorous education with a global perspective in a diverse, supportive community. Our graduates are skilled, ethical professionals prepared for any legal career — from intellectual property law to litigation and more — with a commitment to social justice as their enduring foundation. The USF School of Law offers Juris Doctor programs that empower students to develop their analytical abilities, master legal writing and research skills, acquire a firm foundation of basic law, explore an array of specialties, and refine their professional legal skills in practical settings. The law school also offers Master of Laws (LLM) programs in Taxation, Intellectual Property and Technology Law, and International Transactions and Comparative Law (for foreign lawyers), and a Master of Legal Studies in Taxation (MLST) for non-lawyers. The USF School of Law is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools. For more information, visit usfca.edu/law.

About the University of San Francisco

The University of San Francisco is located in the heart of one of the world's most innovative and diverse cities and is home to a vibrant academic community of students and faculty who achieve excellence in their fields. Its diverse student body enjoys direct access to faculty, small classes, and outstanding opportunities in the city itself. USF is San Francisco's first university, and its Jesuit Catholic mission helps ignite a student's passion for social justice and a desire to "Change the World From Here." For more information, visit usfca.edu.

