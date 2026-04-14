University of South Carolina to Celebrate 100 Years of the Sullivan Award

Centennial weekend in Columbia will honor a century of character, service and partnership

OXFORD, Miss., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation announces that the University of South Carolina will celebrate 100 years of presenting the Sullivan Award during a special centennial weekend April 16-18, 2026, in Columbia, South Carolina.

The University of South Carolina is celebrating 100 years of presenting the Sullivan Award, marking a century of recognizing lives shaped by integrity, character and service above self.

Algernon Sydney Sullivan

Since 1926, USC has joined with The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation to honor individuals whose lives reflect the values at the heart of the Sullivan tradition. Over the course of a century, that relationship has become part of the university's story, affirming the importance of leadership rooted in humility, compassion and a commitment to others.

This special weekend will bring together past Sullivan Award recipients, students, alumni and friends of USC for reflection, reconnection and service. Weekend events include University Awards Day on Thursday, an optional campus tour and 100th anniversary reception on Friday, and a campuswide day of service on Saturday.

Friday evening will include remarks from keynote speaker and Sullivan Award recipient former Gov. David Beasley, whose life and work reflect the enduring ideals this centennial celebration is meant to honor.

Guests may register for one event or take part in the full weekend as USC celebrates this important milestone in the life of the university and the broader Sullivan tradition. Register for one or all of the weekend events and join USC for this special occasion.

The University of South Carolina is one of 11 institutions that first began presenting the Sullivan Award between 1925 and 1927, helping establish the award's collegiate legacy across the American South. Its centennial observance is part of a broader celebration led by The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation to recognize the campuses that helped shape that history.

For alumni, students and friends of the university, the weekend offers a chance not only to reflect on the past, but also to reaffirm the ideals that have defined the Sullivan Award for generations: noble character, humble leadership and a life lived in service to others.

About The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation

Established in 1930, The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation honors the legacy of Algernon Sydney Sullivan and Mary Mildred Sullivan. It continues the tradition of the Sullivan Awards, initiated in 1890 by former President Grover Cleveland and other distinguished leaders. The Sullivan Awards are the nation's only collegiate service awards, presented annually to graduating college seniors who embody the ideals of noble character and selfless service. The awards are presented at more than 70 colleges and universities across the American South and beyond. The Foundation further empowers its partner institutions through service-based scholarships, the Sullivan Fellows Program and Sullivan Service Corps. It also offers extensive programming focused on service, leadership, community engagement and impact entrepreneurship. To learn more, visit www.sullivanfdn.org.

About the 100-year anniversary of the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award



While the Sullivan Awards trace their broader history to 1890, their presentation at colleges and universities across the American South began in 1925. To mark this milestone, The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation is celebrating 100 years of the award's collegiate legacy.

This centennial celebration recognizes the 11 institutions that first began presenting the Sullivan Award between 1925 and 1927: Vanderbilt University, Washington and Lee University, William & Mary, Hampden-Sydney College, Rollins College, Davidson College, the University of Virginia, the University of Kentucky, the University of South Carolina, the University of Alabama and Mercer University.

Media Contact:

Kevin J. Seddon

The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation

662-816-5964

[email protected]

SOURCE The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation