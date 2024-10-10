University of South Carolina unveils inaugural AI Index results

Survey reveals insights about AI in journalism, elections and the future of work

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of South Carolina College of Information and Communications (CIC) released insights from its inaugural AI Index , the first comprehensive survey conducted by a U.S. university that measures AI's impact in detail.

This survey examines the influence of AI tools on the future of journalism, upcoming electoral campaigns and younger generations' adoption of these technologies. With data collected from 1,061 respondents, the AI Index provides a detailed analysis of AI awareness, usage and perception. Key findings include:

Generational Awareness Divide: While younger generations (ages 18-24) are more aware of AI tools, 31 percent of the general population still lacks knowledge of AI.

38 percent of respondents use AI for work or study, with usage highest among younger people, residents of the Western U.S. and higher-income groups. Trust and lack of skills remain significant barriers to broader adoption, particularly among older populations.

Ethical and Privacy Concerns: Only 27 percent of respondents are aware of ethical guidelines around AI, and 12 percent report privacy concerns. Ethical concerns are notably higher among women and more educated individuals.

Impact on Journalism: While 46 percent of Americans see AI positively influencing journalism, concerns about misinformation persist, with trust in the press and educational institutions correlating with favorable views.

Future of Work: More than half (52 percent) of respondents express fear of job losses due to AI, while 29 percent anticipate job transformation requiring new skills. Younger generations are more optimistic about AI's potential in reshaping the workforce.

Led by a team of experts, including Dan Sultanescu, Ph.D., and Linwan Wu, Ph.D., the initial round of AI Index survey results offers a critical baseline for understanding how AI is transforming the communication industry and beyond.

"This groundbreaking study is one of the first to examine public perceptions of the rapidly evolving role of AI in communication and explore how communicators and communication educators can effectively integrate it into their work," said Wu.

USC CIC plans to continue measuring public attitudes and AI usage through future surveys, providing valuable insights into trends and emerging concerns, including job automation and AI's influence on electoral campaigns.

For more information and to request the full report, visit https://www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/cic/initiatives/ai/ai_index/index.php.

SOURCE University of South Carolina College of Information and Communications