University of South Florida reaches its highest position ever in Times Higher Education's World Universities Rankings

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A prestigious ranking unveiled this week further solidifies the University of South Florida's (USF) trajectory as the fastest rising university in America.

USF is No. 31 among public universities in the U.S., according to the 2020 Times Higher Education (THE) World Universities Rankings. By increasing seven spots from last year, USF now ranks ahead of, or tied with, seven public members of the Association of American Universities (AAU), including the University of Iowa, University at Buffalo, University of Oregon and Stony Brook University. The AAU is a group of the top 62 universities (36 public) in the U.S. and Canada that USF continues to position itself for future membership.

At No. 31, USF ranks second highest in Florida, ahead of Florida State University (No. 38), Florida International University (No. 76), the University of Central Florida (No. 88) and several others.

THE's ranking comes on the heels of USF entering the top 50 of U.S. News and World Report's rankings for the first time. Over the past five years, USF ranking has increased more than any other university in America, public or private, on the U.S. News list.

"The University of South Florida's upward trajectory is steeper than any other university in America, as evidenced by a number of impressive rankings released in the last few weeks," said USF President Steven C. Currall. "The Times Higher Education world university ranking is the latest evidence of USF's unmatched momentum as a global research university dedicated to student success, faculty excellence and creative impact."

The United Kingdom-based Times Higher Education evaluates more than 1,000 institutions worldwide from over 70 countries. The World Universities Ranking methodology incorporates metrics that include quality of teaching, research productivity and international presence.

The University of South Florida, established in 1956 and located in Tampa, is a high-impact global research university dedicated to student success. The USF System includes three separately accredited institutions: USF, USF St. Petersburg and USF Sarasota-Manatee. Serving more than 50,000 students, the USF System has an annual budget of $1.8 billion and an annual economic impact of $4.4 billion. USF ranks in the top 25 nationally for research expenditures among public universities, according to the National Science Foundation. In 2018, the Florida Board of Governors designated USF as a Preeminent State Research University, placing USF in the most elite category among the state's 12 public universities. USF is a member of the American Athletic Conference.

