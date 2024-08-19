University of Southern California Athletics and The Rex Steakhouse Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate USC Trojan Fan Experience

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Southern California Athletics (USC), a leading academic and athletic program, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with The Rex Steakhouse, Redondo Beach's premier dining destination. This partnership is set to provide marketing opportunities to revolutionize the Trojan fan dining experience, combining world-class cuisine with the best fan base in the country.

Transforming the Dining and Trojan Sports Experience

As part of this partnership, The Rex Steakhouse will offer an enhanced dining experience, featuring live streaming of USC games (home and away), exclusive content, and the #1 tailgate at the Coliseum. USC will support these initiatives by providing access to premium sports content, logo and fan engagement tools, ensuring that USC Trojan fans at The Rex Steakhouse enjoy a dining experience like no other.

A New Era of Trojan Fan Engagement in Dining

"We are excited to partner with The Rex Steakhouse as we enter the Big Ten Conference and the new era of USC Athletics," said Drew DeHart, USC Sports Properties & Playfly Sports vice president/general manager. "The Rex represents USC's mission to enhance the experience for student-athletes, but through innovation and exceptional dining."

Walter Nunez, Executive Chef of The Rex Steakhouse, added, "Our collaboration with USC allows us to offer Trojan fans not only the finest steaks but also a dynamic and interactive entertainment experience. Together, we are setting a new standard for sports entertainment in a dining setting."

About University of Southern California Athletics

USC Athletics is a powerhouse in collegiate sports, competing in the Big Ten Conference in 2024. Renowned for its storied football program, which boasts multiple national championships and Heisman Trophy winners, USC also excels in sports like track and field, swimming, and basketball. USC has produced numerous Olympians and legendary athletes like Reggie Bush and Lisa Leslie. The Trojan spirit is embodied in traditions like the "Fight On" song and mascot Traveler.

About The Rex Steakhouse

Located in Redondo Beach, The Rex Steakhouse is a premier dining destination known for its world-class cuisine, luxurious ambiance, and innovative entertainment offerings. The Rex Steakhouse is dedicated to providing guests with an unforgettable dining experience that combines the best in food, service and fan engagement, especially for USC Trojan fans.

About USC Sports Properties

USC Sports Properties is the locally-based, exclusive multimedia rightsholder for USC Athletics. As a part of the Playfly Sports Properties portfolio of nearly 40 collegiate and high school state association properties, the USC Sports Properties team connects brands to USC's passionate and deeply-rooted fanbase. Through broadcast, in-arena, experiential, and technology-based marketing and media solutions, Playfly Sports Properties' fully scalable platform provides marketers unparalleled access to the most highly engaged audiences on a local and national level. Playfly Sports Properties is a division of Playfly Sports. Connect with the USC Sports Properties team by visiting www.playfly.com/properties.

SOURCE The Rex Steakhouse