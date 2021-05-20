University of St. Thomas Houston Offers Texans FREE Fall Tuition, Learn new skills and secure a job in 5 in-demand fields

HOUSTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Texans emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, University of St. Thomas - Houston wants to help Texans retool and learn new job skills in thriving employment areas like:

Cybersecurity

Network Technology and Electronic Technology

General Business

Alcohol and Drug Dependency Counseling

UST developed these 100% online associates-in-applied-science degree programs to help our Texas workforce meet the job demands of the future.

This offer for free fall 2021 tuition for these AAS degrees is open to the first 500 people who enroll.

"There is this belief that indicates you cannot get a well-paying job or have a meaningful career unless you have a bachelor's degree or higher," Dr. Nicole McZeal Walters, dean of The Kolbe School of Innovation and Professional Studies, said. "This may not always be the case. The Kolbe School is excited to offer these associates' degrees to provide a foundational education that touches on significant aspects to prepare students to enter the workforce and upskill their career."

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Rise in Tech and Alcohol/Drug Counseling Jobs

UST's timely academic offer addresses the widespread feelings of economic uncertainty and concerns for personal wellbeing that erupted with the global pandemic.

First, the associate degree opportunity responds to a simultaneous and startling rise of fraud activity and identity theft, which has employers seeking to hire more personnel in tech fields.

Second, the offer helps to fill a pandemic-fueled need in the world of mental health care by supplying more qualified drug and alcohol counselors. Experts have been warning about the psychological effects the pandemic may have on many Americans. As quarantine dragged on, many people suffered from anxiety and depression brought on by isolation, economic stress and more. The pandemic is believed to have contributed to an increase in addiction to alcohol and other mood-altering substances. The need for compassionate drug and alcohol counselors is greater than ever.

Why is the University giving away free tuition?

UST President Richard Ludwick said, "These are unprecedented times, and the University is responding in kind — forgoing financial gain to benefit students who need to boost their workforce skills, especially following the pandemic, by offering free tuition in associate degrees in applied science (AAS) to: 1) Incentivize students to get a college education and a better job in thriving fields, and 2) make these degrees affordable and accessible to all. Along with earning a degree, students will have access to internships, jobs and a success coach."

Take Advantage of this Offer

Take advantage of UST's offer for FREE TUITION in the FALL 2021 SEMESTER, and enroll now. Be one of the first 500 students who will get a jump start on a new career.

To learn about the technology degrees or to apply, go to www.stthom.edu/associatedegrees.

For more information on the newest AAS programs – General Business and Alcohol and Drug Dependency Counseling, Apply today at stthom.edu/AASApplication. For more information, contact [email protected] or degrees.stthom.edu.

