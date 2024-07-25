University of Stirling Student Finds Pickle Juice® Effective in Preventing Muscle Cramping in Competitive Swimmers

The study conducted by Thomas Cannon has once again proven Pickle Juice's effectiveness in stopping and preventing muscle cramps

MESQUITE, Texas, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking study conducted by Thomas Cannon at the University of Stirling reveals that Pickle Juice® significantly prevents muscle cramping in competitive swimmers, independent of their sweat rate and hydration status.

Cannon's research focused on the persistent issue of muscle cramping among competitive swimmers, proposing that the acetic acid in Pickle Juice® acts as a neural inhibitor to reduce cramps. The study involved ten male swimmers, aged 18-21, all competing at a national level.

Participants were involved in a randomized crossover trial over two weeks, encompassing ten data collection sessions. In the control trial, swimmers ingested only water, whereas, in the intervention trial, they consumed a specified volume of Pickle Juice® (10 ml per 10 kg of body weight) along with water.

The research substantiates the use of Pickle Juice® as a practical and effective training aid for preventing muscle cramps in swimmers. It further demonstrates that cramp prevention is not reliant on sweat rate or hydration levels, but rather on the neural effects of acetic acid.

Pickle Juice® has expressed support for the study's findings, highlighting the product's unique benefits. Pickle Juice® EVP Filip Keuppens comments, "This research aligns with our mission to provide athletes with the only scientifically proven solution for stopping muscle cramps, preventing dehydration and aiding in recovery. We are thrilled to see such significant results that underscore the effectiveness of Pickle Juice®, and appreciate Thomas' thoughtful and thorough research."

Pickle Juice® contains a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar, working to block nerve signals responsible for muscle cramping. It was the first product to address the neurological factors leading to cramps and boasts a distinctive blend of vitamins and minerals that support post-exercise recovery. Available in various sizes and flavors, from the 1-gallon extra strength pickle juice to the 2.5-ounce pickle juice shot, Pickle Juice® is a game-changer for those seeking relief from muscle cramps, and has been a go-to amongst professional athletes.

Pickle Juice® also saw significant coverage thanks to its usage by England in the recent 2024 UEFA Champions League/European Final. The brand is continuing its rapid European expansion and will be showcasing at SIAL Paris 2024 from October 19 - 23. Attendees can sample the functional beverage at Pickle Juice's booth in the USA Pavilion.

To learn more about the benefits of Pickle Juice®, as well as the newest Chili Lime flavor, visit https://picklepower.com/ or follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook .

Read Cannon's full dissertation here .

About Pickle Juice

Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juice can provide a source of relief. For more information, visit https://picklepower.com/.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Pickle Juice