University of Tampa Offering 24/7 Mental Health Support to Students through Partnership with Christie Campus Health

News provided by

Christie Campus Health

22 Jun, 2023, 15:00 ET

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie Campus Health, a leading provider of mental health and well-being support services to colleges and universities nationwide, announces that it has partnered with The University of Tampa, a private university in Florida, to offer its students access to the 24/7 Clinical Support Line. The platform will be available to the university's approximately 11,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

Gina Firth, assistant vice president for wellness, noted the importance of students having 24/7 access to mental health support. "This new partnership with Christie Campus will allow us to expand our services and provide this critical resource," she said.

"We are delighted to partner with The University of Tampa to help them expand mental health services for their students," says Christie Campus Health's Chief Clinical Officer Kaitlin Gallo, Ph.D. "The 24/7 Support Line gives students instant access to licensed clinicians at any time, anywhere. The resource will be a great asset to not only students, but faculty as well."

The 24/7 Clinical Support Line is staffed exclusively by licensed mental health counselors and offers students unlimited and immediate access to in-the-moment support, regardless of time of day or physical location of the student. Students are also connected to next steps, if required, to ensure they receive the mental health support they need. The Clinical Support Line is customized to the needs of each client and may be available 24/7 or on a customized schedule (e.g., nights and weekends) depending upon the preference of the institution and availability of campus-based support.

As the number of college students seeking mental health services continues to rise, the demand is outpacing the capacity at many counseling centers. Christie Campus Health's program is tailored to support students as well as campus counseling and healthcare professionals by expanding and complementing on-campus mental health services. The program is managed by a highly experienced service team that partners with school counseling centers and other student services to maintain a seamless experience for students that ensures consistent communication, education, and tracking.

Christie currently offers its comprehensive mental health platform to over 100 colleges and universities, supporting over 700,000 students nationally and internationally. Learn more at www.christiecampus.com.

About Christie Campus Health

Christie Campus Health is dedicated to improving the mental health and well-being of college students by helping colleges and universities expand the way they reach and support students. Christie's services include a 24/7 Clinical Support Line, face-to-face and virtual counseling visits, clinically validated self-care resources, and student care Navigators. Partnering with colleges to deliver innovative, equitable and high-quality mental health services to students, Christie currently offers our comprehensive mental health platform to over 100 colleges and universities, supporting over 700,000 students nationally and internationally.

The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa. Known for academic excellence, personal attention and real-world experience in its undergraduate and graduate programs, the University has about 200 programs of study and serves approximately 11,000 students from all 50 states and most of the world's countries.

Contact:
Teresa Verity
[email protected]

SOURCE Christie Campus Health

