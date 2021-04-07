University of Tennessee, Knoxville Expands Online Portfolio with Noodle to Include Masters of Public Health

The online version of the Master of Public Health brings the same pedagogy, curriculum, and faculty expertise as the existing on-ground version. This non-thesis professional preparation degree program offers working adults the opportunity to advance their education and careers--now without relocating to Knoxville. Given the range of public health issues we face, there's never been a better time to take the program online.

"Public Health impacts all of our lives," says Thankam S. Sunil, Chairman of the Department of Health. "Earning an online Master's degree in Public Health will give students the tools to promote science-based solutions to address many of today's and tomorrow's most pressing concerns locally and globally. The Online MPH is designed for people from a variety of backgrounds who would like to earn a degree that can be used to improve lives and build healthy communities."

"We share a passion and commitment for improving the health and well-being of diverse communities by preparing the workforce of tomorrow," says MPH Program Director Kathy Brown. "Public Health is everywhere, and by going online, we now have the opportunity to bring UT MPH excellence to those who cannot come to us."

The MPH joins the just-announced online Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Programs with a concentration in Applied Studies, a suite of online degrees in the Haslam College of Business, and as well as future online graduate programs. UT continues to bring its renowned educational opportunities to adult learners for whom attending on-campus classes is not feasible.

"The need for, and interest in, public health has skyrocketed during the pandemic," comments Noodle CEO John Katzman. "The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, will find a ready audience of current and future public health leaders by taking its MPH online, and Noodle is delighted to help launch and scale this program."

University of Tennessee, Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman recently shared her vision for the future and promised that the state's flagship university would be an "institution of courage - to take risks, to care and to lead." Plowman cited the University's response to COVID-19: moving 300,000 credit hours online with just a few days notice.

About The University of Tennessee

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, is the state's flagship research university, a campus of choice for outstanding undergraduates, and a premier graduate institution. As a land-grant university with an enrollment of more than 30,000, the institution fulfills its access mission through a commitment to excellence in learning, scholarship, and engagement. For more than 225 years, Volunteers have been lighting the way for others, across Tennessee and throughout the world.

About Noodle

Noodle creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched almost as many online programs with elite U.S. universities as have all our competitors combined. Our network of universities, higher education leaders, providers and students fuel innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. For more information, visit partners.noodle.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/noodleeducation and Twitter @NoodleEducation.

