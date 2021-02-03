University of Texas at Dallas Adds Low-code Intelligent Automation to 2021/2022 Curriculum

University uses the Appian Low-code Automation Platform to prepare students for careers in the new world of low-code Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence, and more

MCLEAN, VA, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced that The University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) is using the Appian Low-code Automation Platform for a new curriculum course on Intelligent Automation for the 2021/2022 academic year. The course, led by Assistant Professor Gaurav Shekhar in the UTD Naveen Jindal School of Management, enables students to get "hands-on" with a low-code platform for complete automation. Students will learn to master skills including Process Orchestration, Process Modelling, Process Re-engineering, Robotic Process Automation , and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) . Students who complete the course receive certification as an Appian Level 1 Developer.

"UTD is committed to preparing our students for rewarding lives and productive careers in a constantly changing world," said Shekhar, program director of the Master of Science in Business Analytics Flex and Online programs in the Jindal School. "Low-code development and automation skills are in high demand by businesses in the Dallas area and around the world, creating exciting new career opportunities for students who master those technologies."

UTD is an education and research powerhouse. The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education designated UTD an "R1" doctoral-granting university of the highest research activity. Faculty, including a Nobel laureate and members of the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Engineering, deliver top-ranked programs in business, engineering, science, the arts, and technology. UTD has been named a "Best Value College" by The Princeton Review for seven years.

"Industry partnerships are a growing resource we use to help students become career ready and able to contribute the moment they enter the workplace," said Dr. Hasan Pirkul, dean of the Jindal School. "We count on our partners to tell us what skills our students will need to succeed. And we are grateful when those partners point us to, and sometimes provide, the most advanced knowledge and tools available."

UTD first partnered with Appian in 2018 to provide low-code automation platform skills training to students. In 2019 and 2020, Shekhar made low-code development with Appian the basis for the Digital Consulting class project. The 2020 class project delivered AI-based Intelligent Document Processing into business operations at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

"The results of UTD's 2020 Capstone project for DFW Airport were impressive," said Michael Youngs, Vice President of Information Technology Services at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. "The students were able to provide new Artificial Intelligence capabilities that will reduce our need for paper forms and accelerate our business processes. This is furthering DFW Airport's commitment to modernize and digitalize its business processes Airport-wide. We applaud UTD's focus on bringing a new generation of low-code experts to the workforce."

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Appian combines people, technologies, and data in a single workflow to maximize resources and improve business results. UTD chose Appian as the learning platform for students due to Appian's unique combination of development simplicity with modern automation power and industrial-strength cloud security and reliability. Analyst firm Forrester predicts that by the end of 2021, 75% of application development will use low-code platforms, up from 44% in 2020.

"Low-code is the future of business automation, and it is a future that is open to virtually anyone," said Michael Beckley, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Appian. "UTD is at the forefront in understanding the tremendous career opportunities available to graduates with low-code expertise. We're proud to continue making our platform available to UTD's students."

To try the latest version of Appian for yourself, sign up for a free trial at https://www.appian.com/platform/free-trial/ .

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. The words "predict," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. Those forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Appian's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2020, and subsequent reports that Appian files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian's management to predict all risks, nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

SOURCE Appian

Related Links

http://www.appian.com/

