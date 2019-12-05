University of Texas at El Paso selects YuJa for Classroom Lecture Capture System and Video Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa Inc. formally announces a partnership with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) to provide a robust video management solution that includes digital lecture capture and campus-wide media management solution. Following an extensive pilot program with another vendor, UTEP ultimately selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform.

The awarded contract involves a 3-year agreement and includes enterprise integration with their existing on-premise Blackboard Learning Management Systems (LMS), Single Sign-On (SSO) capability, Full-Scale Lecture Capture, and Video Editing. "We are proud to offer an industry-leading video platform that provides scalable video solutions used across R1 designated research-based institutions," said Dr. Ajit Singh, President of YuJa, Inc.

UTEP's new service includes the ability for lectures to be captured live and offer students and staff the ability to capture additional methods of learning and teaching. With YuJa's Enterprise Video Platform, students can access video quizzes alongside video capture and can comment to create interactive experiences with existing video capture platforms.

About The University of Texas at El Paso

The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) is forging dramatic new directions in higher education. Being among the top 5% of research institutions in the country and one of only 10 top tier research universities in the entire state of Texas, UTEP has become a national model for creating and successfully executing highly competitive academic and research programs. UTEP is also ranked No. 1 in the U.S. for its success in achieving both competitive research and student social mobility and is designated as a Carnegie R1 top tier doctoral university with very high research activity. It is this dedication to providing access and excellence to students in the region that has resulted in UTEP becoming a top tier research university with a Mexican-American majority student population.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Our portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Toronto.

SOURCE YuJa

Related Links

http://www.yuja.com

