University of Texas System Initiative, Clinical Trials Xpress (CTX), Named as a PAREXEL Strategic Site Alliance Network Member

Designed to collaboratively combine and leverage expertise and resources to promote and expedite clinical trials and drug development processes, PAREXEL's Site Alliance Network includes strategically selected entities that are uniquely suited to enable faster clinical trial recruitment and patient enrollment, avoid trial delays and in turn allow for the rapid advancement and development of new cutting-edge medicine to reach patients.

"By becoming a PAREXEL Site Alliance member, CTX joins an elite group of healthcare organizations worldwide who are committed to the rapid advancement and development of new cutting-edge medicine to reach patients," added Dominic Clavell, PAREXEL's Vice President of Global Site Strategy. The PAREXEL alliance is expected to enhance the CTX platform of clinical trial opportunities across a broad range of therapeutic areas, including Oncology, Neurology and Psychiatry, and Infectious and Pulmonary Diseases.

CTX is changing the traditional landscape of how multi-site clinical trials are implemented at its academic and healthcare institutions. Envisioned by the Texas Regional CTSA Consortium (TRCC) leadership, the CTX Network was launched in 2015 in response to a national call for greater collaboration, efficiencies and streamlining of clinical trial processes. Recognized as "game-changing" by industry sponsors and clinical research organizations, the CTX operating model offers industry sponsors and physician investigators a single point of access and dedicated, experienced team who accelerate the launch of multi-site clinical trials for the benefit of all participating UT institutions. Using established master clinical trial agreements, IRB reciprocity or other accredited commercial IRB platforms, and centrally-negotiated study budgets common to all participating sites and their affiliates, the CTX model consolidates study start-up processes to open multi-site clinical trials in 100 calendar days or less.

"The PAREXEL strategic partnership aligns well with our vision of forging impactful research collaborations to bring greater exposure to all UT health institutions and improve overall patient care," said Raymond Greenberg, MD, PhD, Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs at the UT System.

Centrally located in the Houston Medical Center, CTX is an innovative and unique academic model providing study start-up and other management services under a single umbrella to simplify processes and accelerate timelines. "The response from all stakeholders has been overwhelmingly positive," commented Patty Winger, President of Collaborative Clinical Research Solutions, Inc., whose company has been retained by UT System to establish the CTX infrastructure and whose staff manage the day-to-day network operations.

About Texas Regional CTSA Consortium (TRCC)

The Texas Regional CTSA Consortium (TRCC) is a regional consortium of the national Clinical and Translational Science Award program. TRCC is a collaborative research network which advances innovative practices in translational science across Texas for the improvement of human health. The goal of the TRCC is to facilitate clinical and translational research and dissemination among the Texas CTSA hubs and other interested Texas and national biomedical research institutions. The Texas CTSA award institutions include UTHealth and UT MD Anderson in Houston, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, UT Health Science Center in San Antonio and UT Medical Branch in Galveston. For more information about the TRCC, please visit www.utsystem.edu/sites/trcc

