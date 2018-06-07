University of the Rockies Impacts Education Though Year of Service at Valverde Elementary School

Volunteers gave time and resources throughout the entire school year to help the elementary school. "We believe in education for all, and are working in our local community to support the UN Sustainable Development Goal of inclusive and equitable quality education for all," said Jana Mathieson, senior communications and community relations manager for Bridgepoint. "By partnering with Valverde, we provide resources to children in Denver Public Schools who might not have them otherwise. In return, our employees have the opportunity to bond with students and make a positive difference in our community."

At the start the school year in August, 2017, employees donated school supplies for students and classrooms. University of the Rockies donated money for school uniforms for students.

Throughout the year, employees volunteered time to support two literacy programs, Power Lunch and TutorMate. Bridgepoint Education also provided books to students via Book Trust, giving students books they could keep each month.

During the fall holidays, employees participated in a Thanksgiving food drive, providing full meals for more than twenty families at Valverde. During winter break, employees adopted families and gave gifts to move than 150 family members.

In April, employees participated in a school beautification project while University of the Rockies, Ashford University, and Bridgepoint Education donated money to the school to cover the cost of the beautification supplies.

The year of service wrapped up with a party for the students in the Power Lunch and TutorMate programs, where they could have fun with their reading buddies while also enjoying literacy activities.

This is the second year University of the Rockies has partnered with Valverde Elementary School specifically for a year of service. University of the Rockies, Ashford University and Bridgepoint Education plan to continue the partnership with Valverde Elementary School next school year.

About University of the Rockies

University of the Rockies is a leading graduate school of the social and behavioral sciences that offers programs for students seeking their PhD, PsyD, or Master of Arts degree. Based in Denver, Colo., the University provides students with the convenience of an online education. While working toward a degree from anywhere in the country, students enjoy access to industry professionals, research, and publishing opportunities. For more information, please visit www.rockies.edu/, www.twitter.com/URockies, www.facebook.com/UniversityoftheRockies, or call Jana Mathieson, Sr. Communications and Community Relations Manager at 866.621.0124 x11870.

About Ashford University

Where heritage meets innovation – that's Ashford University. At Ashford, students discover relevant degree programs, innovative technology, and cherished tradition. Ashford offers associates, bachelor's, and master's degree programs online, allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to do school work anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, www.twitter.com/AshfordU, or call Kathleen Park, Public Relations and Social Media Specialist, at 858.513.9240 x11636.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) harnesses the latest technology to reimagine the modern student experience. Bridgepoint owns two academic institutions – Ashford University and University of the Rockies. Together, these programs, technologies, and resources represent a unique model for advancing education in the 21st century. Bridgepoint stands for greater access, social learning, and exposure to leading minds. For more information, visit www.bridgepointeducation.com, www.facebook.com/BridgepointEducation, or call Kathleen Park, Public Relations and Social Media Specialist, at 858.513.9240 X 11636.

