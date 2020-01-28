University of Toronto and Trilogy Education Launch FinTech Boot Camp in Toronto

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies (SCS) announced the launch of Toronto's first comprehensive fintech training program in partnership with Trilogy Education, a 2U, Inc. brand and leading workforce accelerator. The University of Toronto SCS FinTech Boot Camp will prepare learners for the surging number of technology jobs in Toronto's financial services sector.

The 24-week, part-time program includes two evening classes during the week (6:30 to 9:30 PM) and class on Saturdays (10:00 AM to 2:00 PM). Enrolment is now open at bootcamp.learn.utoronto.ca/fintech.

Dean at University of Toronto SCS, Maureen MacDonald notes, "Few options exist for finance professionals to learn the technology skills that the financial services industry is now desperate to hire for. Our new boot camp teaches learners from diverse backgrounds how to use technology to improve and automate financial systems including applications like blockchain and robo-advising."

Over the past few years, Toronto has transformed into one of the fastest-growing financial technology centres in the world, according to a report from Toronto Finance International. The city is home to the 'Big Five' largest banks in Canada and is deemed a hub of fintech innovation with over 190 fintech startups receiving nearly $221 million of investment capital in 2018 alone.

The University of Toronto SCS FinTech Boot Camp is the latest in a series of professional tech boot camps that the university offers in partnership with Trilogy Education. Over 500 people have completed the University of Toronto SCS's current boot camps in coding, data analytics, cybersecurity, and UX/UI. Many of them have gone on to find employment in Toronto's financial services sector at companies like the Bank of Montreal and Fidelity Investments.

"Our goal with all of our boot camps is to help drive innovation and economic growth in Toronto. We are providing adult learners with the cutting-edge digital skills valued by employers," added Dean MacDonald.

Participants in the University of Toronto SCS FinTech Boot Camp will develop a portfolio through applied experience with a wide range of technology tools relevant to financial services, including:

Analyzing historical credit card transactions to identify possible fraudulent transactions using SQL.

Creating predictive models for stock prices with time series analysis using Python.

Building a decentralized identity system using blockchain technologies.

Applying machine learning algorithms to analyze sentiment scores for cryptocurrency news.

Using TensorFlow to build deep learning neural networks to predict financial outcomes.

Developing an AI-driven robo-advisor capable of providing financial services with minimal human intervention.

In addition to technical classroom instruction from industry professionals, learners will receive career-planning services including access to trained coaches, recruiting assistance, portfolio reviews, webinars, and employer events. Boot camp learners will gain skills that prepare them for a wide range of fintech-related roles and receive a Certificate of Completion in Financial Technology from the University of Toronto SCS.

The University of Toronto is among the first universities globally to launch boot camps aimed directly at preparing professionals for the rise of fintech. Other Trilogy Education partners to recently launch fintech boot camps are Columbia Engineering, Northwestern University, and Rice University.

To learn more about the University of Toronto SCS FinTech Boot Camp, visit bootcamp.learn.utoronto.ca/fintech. You can apply online or by calling (647) 245-1020.

