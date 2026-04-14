University of Utah announces new Institute for Critical and Strategic Minerals

New institute seeks to expand sustainable, domestic critical minerals supply chain through education, workforce development and cutting-edge research.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. reduces its reliance on foreign critical minerals, Utah is stepping up to rebuild the domestic supply chain—and the University of Utah is leveraging its expertise to drive that effort forward.

On Tuesday, April 14, the U's Board of Trustees voted in favor of the proposed Institute for Critical and Strategic Minerals (ICSM). Through education, workforce development and cutting-edge research, the institute aims to expand sustainable, domestic sources and production of critical minerals and rare earth elements, the raw materials vital for advanced technologies.

The Utah legislature passed S.B. 254 and S.C.R. 9 to strengthen Utah's mining industry during the 2026 session.

"With legislative support from state leaders, Utah is taking a decisive step to lead in critical minerals," said Taylor Randall, president of the University of Utah. "Working with industry and governmental partners, the Institute for Critical and Strategic Minerals will position Utah as the nation's hub for critical mineral production, processing and research—driving economic growth, strengthening supply chains and advancing discoveries that matter."

ICSM supports the full lifecycle of critical mineral development—from geological discovery and responsible mining to processing and recycling—while addressing broader challenges, including community impact, market analysis and environmental regulation. ICSM's leadership reflects its interdisciplinary mission, bringing together experts from the Colleges of Mines and Earth Sciences, Engineering, Law, Business and Social and Behavioral Science.

"The Institute for Critical and Strategic Minerals amplifies the work already underway at the University of Utah," said Michael Free, professor of metallurgical engineering at the U and proposed director of the ICSM. "The U is uniquely positioned to lead this interdisciplinary effort. As the only Utah institution offering the combination of geology, mining engineering and metallurgical engineering, we can fully integrate crucial STEM fields with environmental research, supply chain analysis and policy to advance critical minerals research from discovery to application."

Since offering its first mining and metallurgy classes in 1891, the U has built a long-standing reputation for preparing graduates to meet evolving demands of the mining and minerals sector. Supported by expert faculty with extensive experience and deep professional networks, students get hands-on learning and regularly secure paid internships—making them highly sought-after for well-paying careers across the field.

"For more than a century, the University of Utah's College of Mines and Earth Sciences has trained the engineers and geologists who powered the state's mining industry," said Mitzi Montoya, executive vice president for Academic Affairs for the U. "ICSM builds on that legacy, advancing a modern, interdisciplinary approach that drives innovation responsibly and benefitting Utahns in the long run."

Over the past six years, the U's scientists have been awarded more than $20 million to lead critical minerals research—resources that ICSM will leverage to advance research, teaching and public engagement across disciplines.

The institute is creating a research, training, mentoring and service ecosystem connected directly to graduate and undergraduate education. Its external advisory board, which will include leaders from industry and government organizations, will help facilitate real-world connections and perspectives to enhance relevant impact, expand unparalleled U student experience and help meet national security needs.

The launch of the Institute for Critical and Strategic Minerals is pending approval from the Utah System of Higher Education.

Contact: Lisa Potter, research communications specialist, [email protected], 949-533-7899

SOURCE The University of Utah