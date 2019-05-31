University of Vienna Signs Pilot Transformative Agreement with AIP Publishing

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, is pleased to announce that University of Vienna has signed an agreement to participate in AIP Publishing's 'Read and Publish' pilot program. The University of Vienna is the first European academic institution to join the pilot, which is being conducted during the 2019 publication year.

As part of this pilot, AIP Publishing is partnering with a select number of institutions around the world to test systems and processes and provide critical feedback on the development of AIP Publishing's transformative publishing agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, article processing charges (APCs) will be waived for all University of Vienna affiliated corresponding authors whose articles are accepted for publication in any of AIP Publishing's hybrid journals (subscription-based titles that offer an open-access option) for which the university holds current subscriptions.

"With over ten transformative OA publishing agreements already in place, the University of Vienna is an excellent partner for AIP Publishing's 'Read and Publish' pilot program. Their point of view will undoubtedly contribute a great deal as we explore the benefits and challenges associated with shifting from traditional subscriptions and hybrid APCs," said AIP Publishing's chief executive officer, John Haynes.

"The University of Vienna is pleased to collaborate with AIP Publishing and gather feedback from our researchers, students, administrators, and librarians about their experience with this new agreement," said Brigitte Kromp, Head of Consortia Management at the Vienna University Library and expert for Open Access within the framework of the Austrian Academic Consortium (KEMÖ). "The agreement with AIP Publishing will further our mission to support our affiliated researchers in all endeavors surrounding Open Access, increase visibility for our faculty's research, and make their discoveries freely available to scholars, entrepreneurs, and to society at large."

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF VIENNA

The University of Vienna celebrated its 650th Anniversary in 2015. It is one of the oldest universities in Europe and is the largest and most diverse educational institution in Austria. An Open Access Office was established at the Vienna University Library in 2013 to support researchers affiliated with the University in all endeavors surrounding Open Access.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

