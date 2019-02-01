University of Washington Athletics Partners With HERO Sports to Innovate Content Production

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Washington is leveraging automation technology from HERO Sports to solve some of the oldest problems plaguing athletic departments: coverage of all sports, prospect recruiting, and alumni & donor engagement.

Like most universities, UW has more teams, coaches, players, and stories to cover than available resources. UW searched for solutions and discovered HERO Sports was already solving similar issues for professional teams, sports media companies, and publishers.

"In today's digital age, it is imperative we cater to our fans' needs in having information in a timely manner," said Jay Hilbrands, Assistant Athletic Director for Public Relations with University of Washington Athletics. "We are constantly looking for ways to be more innovative and provide additional content to our stakeholders and we believe the partnership with HERO helps us in this space."

The HERO Sports content automation platform uses game data to create ready-to-publish content. The platform automates mundane and repetitive tasks to free up time for sports information directors to work on more valuable activities like interviews, video, or engaging on social media.

This innovative approach to solving an age-old resourcing issue will affect how the entire athletic department performs. More coverage of Olympic and non-revenue sports means better recruiting tools for coaches. Coaches empowered with more content will reduce the pressure on sports information directors to produce stories.

"We understand the challenges athletic departments face, and we love providing solutions to those problems," said Brad Weitz, HERO Sports CEO. "Coaches need exposure to recruit better athletes, sports information directors don't have enough time or resources, and athletic directors want to create stable programs and generous donors."

HERO Sports currently produces automated sports content for the Associated Press, professional sports teams, and NCAA athletic departments. Located in Seattle, the UW and HERO Sports both sit in the middle of America's technology capital and benefit from cutting edge innovations around athletics and communications.

HERO Sports is a technology platform that produces contextually relevant, insightful, ready-to-publish content based on an understanding of the target audience's intent. Whether audiences wants text, infographics, slide shows, interactive content, predictions, or fantasy advice, the HERO platform drives engagement.

