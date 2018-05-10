University of Washington Continuum College Launches First Coding Boot Camp in Partnership With Trilogy Education

SEATTLE, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With demand for skilled web developers at an all-time high, University of Washington (UW) Continuum College is launching a 24-week Coding Boot Camp. The UW Coding Boot Camp, offered in collaboration with Trilogy Education, starts July 30 and is designed to accommodate working professionals, with two three-hour evening classes during the week (6:30 to 9:30 p.m.) and a four-hour class on Saturdays (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Enrollment is now open at https://bootcamp.uw.edu

With demand for skilled web developers at an all-time high, University of Washington Continuum College is launching a 24-week Coding Boot Camp in collaboration with Trilogy Education.

"The inaugural UW Coding Boot Camp will equip working professionals here in Seattle with the skills to pursue rewarding tech careers. This innovative, full-stack program is ideal for motivated individuals looking for a new career challenge or advancement in their current job," said Rovy Branon, vice provost, University of Washington Continuum College.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, web development ranks among the nation's fastest-growing professions, with the number of jobs projected to increase by 15 percent by 2026. In the past 12 months, Washington employers struggled to fill more than 86,000 open roles requiring some level of coding ability.

"With the labor market the tightest it's been in a generation, Seattle employers are hungry for job-ready talent. Together, the University and Washington and Trilogy are strengthening the regional economy by empowering local professionals with the digital skills to pursue these high-growth career opportunities," said Dan Sommer, founder and CEO of Trilogy Education. "The University of Washington is at the forefront of a movement to give working adults more access to continuing education programs that are calibrated to local hiring demand."

Pairing the university's strengths with Trilogy's market-driven coding and career curriculum offers students both the competence and confidence to succeed in the technology industry. The program's curriculum covers the basics of coding, algorithms and data structure plus intensive training in JavaScript, Node.js, HTML, CSS, jQuery, Java and more. No previous training or experience is required, but applicants should have an understanding of coding basics.

In addition to classroom instruction, students will spend 20 hours a week on outside projects, homework, and experiential learning activities. They'll also build a professional project portfolio to showcase their abilities and hone their competitive edge in the employment market. Students will also receive a range of career-planning services, portfolio reviews, recruiting assistance and extensive staff support.

Boot Camp students will gain skills to develop dynamic end-to-end web applications, as well as a Certificate in Full-Stack Web Development from UW Professional & Continuing Education.

To learn more about the UW Coding Boot Camp, visit https://bootcamp.uw.edu. You can apply online or by calling 206-501-4868.

About UW Continuum College

Since 1912, University of Washington Continuum College has provided innovative learning paths that boost career success and inspire more meaningful lives. With a flexible approach to delivering the right programs for the right people at the right time, Continuum College provides over 50,000 students each year with a high-quality University of Washington education that's relevant for today's world and accessible to learners in Seattle and around the globe.

About Trilogy Education

Trilogy Education is a workforce accelerator that empowers the world's leading universities to prepare professionals for high-growth careers in the digital economy. From full-stack development to data analytics, Trilogy's skills-based training programs bridge regional hiring gaps in more than 35 markets across North America. Since the company's launch in 2015, thousands of working adults have successfully completed Trilogy-powered programs, and 1,500+ companies—ranging from startups to the Fortune 500—employ them.

