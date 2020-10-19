University of Washington Students Join Together to Make Online Tutoring and Educational Support Accessible and Affordable Nationwide During Pandemic

SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadama (https://www.kadama.com/), a Seattle-based startup has launched an online tutoring platform that has received over 10,000 downloads on the App Store in the past week alone, connecting thousands of students with expert tutors. Last Wednesday they moved up the Apple App Store charts to #37 in the top 100 Education Apps category.

Kadama's Founders Marwan El-Rukby (COO) and Amin Shaykho (CEO) at Amin's graduation from the University of Washington, just 3 days before the launch of their beta app. "My daughter has been getting tutoring for 2 months now on Kadama's app. She is in 5th grade and has been struggling a lot in her math class primarily due to the new online learning setting. I heard this app Kadama was made locally, so I decided to give it a shot and it was excellent! I could set any budget, the scheduling was easy, and the tutors are background checked! I now have my daughter scheduled for weekly math tutoring and will also be getting tutoring for my other daughter!" - Nisrine

With COVID-19 infections high across many states, most school districts nationwide have opted for remote-learning-only to kick off the school year. Parents across the country are now facing another school year trying to balance full time remote work while also supporting a robust learning program for their children at home. On the other hand, many educators and tutors have found themselves out of work due to the recession caused by the pandemic. In response to this crisis, Kadama CEO Amin Shaykho and COO Marwan El-Rukby joined together to form this brand new online tutoring experience that focuses on providing the best mobile tutoring experience for both students and tutors. On Kadama, students can select tutoring for a wide variety of subjects and set their own rates, allowing them to get affordable tutoring at an excellent level of quality. Just recently, they received $25,000 in funding from the University of Washington Jones Foster Accelerator, allowing them to scale their MVP into a final product that is now available nationwide. Additionally, they received $10,000 from the Northwest Entrepreneurship Competition and were ranked the #1 Student Led Technology Startup in the Northwest.

As Syrian Americans, Amin and Marwan are actively involved with the Syrian refugee community and noticed that the children were in desperate need of additional educational support but could not afford it. "The challenges the children are facing today during this global crisis opened my eyes to how privileged I was as a student, and so in a way I felt obligated to help. Marwan and I created Kadama to make learning accessible to everyone, and now with millions of students facing similar problems due to this pandemic, we're motivated more than ever to make an impact!" - Amin Shaykho

To learn more about what Kadama is doing, please visit their app page: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kadama/id1350994411

