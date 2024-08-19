University of West London Transforms Campus Navigation with Innovative MazeMap Integration

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of West London (UWL) is enhancing the student experience through an intuitive indoor navigation implementation, revolutionising how students navigate the campus. This initiative aligns with UWL's commitment to providing an outstanding environment for its entire community – students, staff and visitors.

Leading the Way in Student Support

UWL, with its rich heritage dating back to 1860, has grown into a thriving educational institution with approximately 19,000 students spread across five sites. With a strong reputation for its commitment to delivering student satisfaction and support - and having been twice named the University of the Year for Student Experience by The Sunday Times Good University Guide* - the University is constantly seeking to improve and enhance the student experience and navigating around its campuses is no exception.

Addressing Navigation Challenges

Students reported that at times navigating their way around campus could be challenging and particularly so for students with mobility needs, who require seamless access to all areas of the university.

Transformative Campus Navigation

In response to these challenges, UWL has integrated wayfinding technology from MazeMap, into their new Student App. This integration allows students to view real-time, interactive maps directly from their timetables, making navigation simple and efficient. The MazeMap system is not only intuitive but also enhances accessibility, ensuring all students can move around the campus independently and confidently.

The system features dynamic map views tailored specifically for UWL, automatically switching between day and night modes. Some areas on the campus can be accessed 24x7 as compared to the rest of the campus which is closed at night. The MazeMap system allows automatic switching between these views at the pre-defined time, ensuring students always have the most relevant information display on the Student App, whether navigating during the day or late at night.

Smooth and Swift Implementation

The implementation of the system was completed in just four weeks, leveraging pre-existing CAD files and infrastructure. This rapid deployment means that all students are now benefiting from the service, significantly improving their campus experience.

Adrian Ellison, Pro Vice Chancellor (People and Digital) of UWL, commented:

"When designing our new Student App, we asked students what their priorities were. Overwhelmingly, they wanted to be able to find their classrooms quickly and easily, especially at the beginning. Partnering with MazeMap allowed us to deliver state-of-the-art wayfinding technology meaning that students can now easily find their way around using smartphones in a familiar way, with step-by-step guidance throughout our buildings."

A Future of Continuous Innovation

UWL is dedicated to ongoing innovation and improvement. Future plans include enhancing the student experience through the implementation of advanced technologies, streamlined processes, and comprehensive policies. These initiatives aim to provide greater support for students and ensure the campus remains accessible, user-friendly, and conducive to a positive academic and social environment.

About the University of West London:

The University of West London (UWL) has been ranked 1st for Student Experience and 1st for Teaching Quality in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024 with the Guide naming it 'Best University for Student Experience' out of 134 institutions the UK. UWL was also named University of the Year in these categories in 2023, when the Editors described the University as 'home to the nation's most contented students'; it was the second time in three years that the University had been named University of the Year for Student Experience.

UWL was also named University of the Year for Social Inclusion in the 2024 Daily Mail University Guide.

The University was placed No.1 in London, 6th in England and in the top 10 in the UK for overall satisfaction in the National Student Survey (NSS) 2024*.

UWL is in the top 40 universities in the UK, ranking No.32 in the latest influential Guardian University Guide. UWL was rated the top modern London university (excluding specialists) in the 2025 Complete University Guide.

UWL is ranked in the top 100 universities in the UK for the overall quality of our research and almost 80% of our research is rated as world-leading (4*) or internationally excellent (3*) in the latest Government Research Excellence Framework (REF) assessment.

Over the last few years, UWL has invested more than £150 million into the campus to create an inspiring social and learning environment for students in which they can develop and thrive.

UWL also has a First-Class rating among London universities in People and Planet's University League 2023-2024 for its environmental and ethical performance. It used £5 million of government funding to retrofit its campus with low-emission heating, energy and lighting to save 500 tonnes of carbon emissions a year.

Visit www.uwl.ac.uk or follow on Twitter @UniWestLondon

*calculated as the average of all questions by registered populations. Excludes specialist providers, National Student Survey 2024.

About MazeMap:

MazeMap is a provider of indoor mapping and wayfinding solutions, designed to enhance navigation across university campuses and other complex environments. Its innovative maps are user-friendly and ensure students, faculty, and visitors can find rooms and spaces without stress or overwhelm.

MazeMap has been recognized for its impact on the academic community, including being voted as the most important service by students at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU). The company's leadership in indoor navigation technology was further validated when it was named a regional winner of the European Satellite Navigation Competition in 2015.

In addition, MazeMap was ranked among the Financial Times' Top 1000 fastest-growing companies in the EU in 2020, reflecting its rapid expansion and widespread adoption. The company's solutions integrate smoothly with existing campus systems, providing accurate, up-to-date information that enhances the overall user experience.

MazeMap continues to empower educational institutions by simplifying campus navigation, allowing students and staff to focus on their core activities. For more information, visit www.mazemap.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/mazemap

