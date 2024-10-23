UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN STATES NAMES DR. NATHAN LONG NEW PRESIDENT

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Western States (UWS), a national leader in chiropractic education and whole-person integrated health care, announces the appointment of Nathan Long, Ed.D., as president, effective October 1, 2024. Dr. Long, who has served as interim president since June, will continue to guide University of Western States, positioning the institution for continued growth and success.

Nathan Long, Ed.D. President of University of Western States; Photo Credit: Kim Long

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Nathan Long as the next president of University of Western States," said Marlene Moore, Ph.D. Chair of the Board of Trustees for University of Western States. "Dr Long is a highly effective and strategic leader who has already made a significant impact on the university. We look forward to UWS' next era of success under his leadership."

Dr. Long brings more than 25 years of experience in higher education and a track record of excellence in strategic planning, enrollment growth, and academic program development for institutions such as Saybrook University and The Christ College of Nursing and Health Sciences. His experience at Saybrook University is particularly relevant, as he led the institution in enhancing operational processes, advancement of new academic programs, and amplifying the university's brand reach to achieve significant enrollment growth.

The University of Western States Board of Trustees' decision to appoint Dr. Long as president comes after his impactful leadership as interim president, where he has played a key role in advancing the institution's ability to adapt and problem-solve effectively for the future success of the university.

"I am honored to accept the position of president of University of Western States and am deeply committed to a highly collaborative approach to support the work of our dedicated faculty and enhance student learning," Dr. Long said. "Building on a strong 120-year foundation and with the strategic support of The Community Solution, UWS is poised for growth. We are committed to advancing whole-person health education, expanding the reach of the UWS brand, and growing our programs and presence in the community."

Founded in 1904, University of Western States hosts the longest-established Doctor of Chiropractic program in the Western United States, as well as programs in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine, Sports and Performance Psychology, Naturopathic Medicine, Sports Medicine and more. The university has deep ties to Portland, Oregon, and continues to cultivate these connections by partnering with local organizations, schools, and institutions. In 2023, UWS joined The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit education system made up of six colleges and universities that uses shared infrastructure and collaboration to drive innovation and advance student outcomes.

About University of Western States

University of Western States (UWS) is an independent nonprofit university accredited both institutionally and programmatically and known for its renowned programs in the areas of chiropractic medicine, naturopathic medicine, functional medicine, clinical nutrition, sports medicine, sport and performance psychology, and clinical mental health counseling. Founded in 1904 in Portland, Oregon, the university hosts the second-oldest chiropractic college in the world. University of Western States is a proud member of The Community Solution, the nation's only fully integrated private, nonprofit higher education system. To learn more, visit UWS.edu.

