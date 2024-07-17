University Products' Bovine Anaplasmosis Vaccine: The Superior Solution Over Pest Control and CTC Medicines

BATON ROUGE, La., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the spread of anaplasmosis reaching unprecedented levels across the United States, University Products continues to be the leading provider of the world's only inactivated Bovine Anaplasmosis vaccine, offering a cost-effective, easy-to-administer, and sustainable solution for a cattle industry under siege. While traditional methods such as pest control and chlortetracycline (CTC) medicines provide some relief, they fall far short of the comprehensive protection needed to protect herds now and in the future.

"Antibiotics were never meant to be a routine cure, but are an emergency response to breakthrough infections," said Gene Luther from University Products. "Antibiotic overuse can lead to major antibiotic resistance. They're also not cost effective. Vaccination is really the only route that makes sense, both biologically and economically."

Why Traditional Methods Are Insufficient to Combat Anaplasmosis

Anaplasmosis in cattle is primarily spread through bites from infected ticks and horseflies. The transmission process begins when these parasites feed on an infected animal and acquire the Anaplasma marginale bacteria. The bacteria complete part of their life cycle in each tick's gut before moving to the salivary glands and being transmitted to other animals through repeated bites. Similarly, horseflies can spread the disease for up to two hours after feeding on an infected host.

Eliminating these pests is nearly impossible, while battling them has become a never-ending, costly, and mostly futile effort for ranchers.

Once infected, the disease continues to spread through blood or contaminated equipment that is improperly cleaned and reused. Symptoms in infected animals appear 3-6 weeks post-infection, ranging from mild anemia, fever, depression, and isolation; while severe infected adults exhibit jaundice and other symptoms, potentially leading to death.

Early diagnosis is particularly challenging in young animals, which may only exhibit fever and increased breathing rates due to their faster red blood cell regeneration. This can easily lead to chronic carriers that often do not show signs unless they are immunocompromised, before going on to infect many others before symptoms become apparent.

And this is why most treatment regimens improperly focus on treating animals after they have been infected, rather than using vaccination.

University Products' Anaplasmosis Vaccine: A Superior Solution

University Products' anaplasmosis vaccine offers a straightforward and economical approach to disease mitigation for multiple reasons:

With just two doses in the first year, followed by an annual booster, the vaccine simplifies the mitigation process. Producers can eliminate the guesswork and labor associated with ensuring cattle consume adequate medicated feed. Reliable Protection: Unlike CTC feed, which may not provide consistent protection, the vaccine offers great protection against the loss of animals due to anaplasmosis, reducing the risk of antibiotic resistance and ensuring healthier herds.

"Our vaccine has always been a game-changer – we've got 25 years of experience to prove it," said Gene Luther. "And a simple vaccination allows producers to focus on other critical aspects of their operations, without the constant worry of pest control and medicated feed."

A detailed description of the vaccine and its method of administration is publicly available for PDF download. For more information on vaccine availability for ranchers and veterinarians, please contact University Products directly.

About University Products LLC

Based in Louisiana, University Products specializes in approved (for experimental use) bovine vaccines. Their anaplasmosis vaccine minimizes clinical signs in at-risk animals, is safe during pregnancy, and requires two initial doses plus annual boosters. The company is also researching vaccines for bovine babesiosis and theileriosis. Veterinarians can inquire about availability by emailing directly at [email protected].

