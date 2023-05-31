University Products Highlights Anaplasmosis Threat and Economic Impact of Thin Cows: Encourages Body Condition Scoring and Vaccination to Promote Economic Prosperity in the Beef Industry

News provided by

University Products LLC

31 May, 2023, 08:44 ET

BATON ROUGE, La., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University Products, a frontrunner in animal health innovation, recently brought attention to the economic challenges associated with thin cows, particularly those suffering from anaplasmosis, and the dangers posed by Cattle Fever Ticks (CFT) in the beef industry. The company encourages farmers to prioritize body condition scoring (BCS), along with anaplasmosis vaccination, to support cattle health initiatives that optimize productivity and minimize economic losses.

Continue Reading
Anaplasmosis Vaccine for Cattle
Anaplasmosis Vaccine for Cattle

The importance of BCS as a crucial tool for assessing the physical condition of cows during the most demanding period of gestation cannot be overstated, particularly in winter. Thin cows can have difficulty rebreeding, are more susceptible to diseases such as anaplasmosis, and are expensive additions to a herd. Early corrective measures can prevent a wide array of health issues and improve the overall well-being of the herd.

But defining "thinness" is not always easy. The University of Guelph found that even trained evaluators have difficulty determining accurate body condition scores in winter. The ideal BCS for mature cows at calving is 2.5, while first-calf heifers should have a score of 3.0. All females should have a score of 2.5, 30 days before the start of the breeding season.

Dr. Donald Luther of University Products also emphasized the importance of BCS: "Body condition scoring is a cost-effective and accurate method to assess the health of your cows. Proper BCS management not only promotes the welfare of the animals but also contributes to the economic success of the farm."

University Products recommends a comprehensive approach to herd health, which includes the services of a livestock nutrition expert to balance rations and ensure cattle receive adequate levels of energy, protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Maintaining proper body condition during pregnancy supports the immune systems of both the dam and calf, improving the overall health of the herd. And of course, vaccination helps protect the entire herd from the ongoing tick-borne anaplasmosis endemic.

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service recently emphasized the importance of addressing Cattle Fever Ticks (CFTs: Rhipicephalus (Boophilus) annulatus and R. (B.) microplus), which serve as vectors for bovine babesiosis and anaplasmosis. The Cattle Fever Tick Eradication Program, launched in 1906, has confined CFT to a permanent quarantine zone running from Brownsville to Del Rio, Texas, along the Mexican border. Mounted tick patrols (tick riders) help collect and treat stray animals that wander in from Mexico and work alongside partners at the Texas Animal Health Commission. The program systematically detects, treats, and eradicates tick infestations, while other CFT populations are found in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Unfortunately, while these diseases can and continue to be mitigated, they still continue to plague the cattle industry.

University Products is committed to developing a wide spectrum of modern solutions for the challenges facing the cattle industry, including groundbreaking research into vaccines for bovine babesiosis and theileriosis. The company's focus on proactive management strategies, such as BCS, addressing the threat of CFT, and combining both with innovative vaccine research and products, aims to create a healthier and more sustainable future for the cattle industry.

*Facts and statistics sourced from: CanadianCattlemen.ca, "Thin Cows Cost Money"; and the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

About University Products LLC

Based in Louisiana, University Products specializes in bovine vaccine (for experimental use). Their original anaplasmosis vaccine has been successfully deployed for over 24 years across the globe, minimizing clinical signs in at-risk animals. It is safe to use during bovine pregnancy and requires two initial doses plus annual boosters. The company is now researching vaccines for bovine babesiosis and theileriosis. A comprehensive vaccine description is available for PDF download. While veterinarians can inquire about availability by emailing Dr. Luther directly at [email protected]. Learn more at: www.AnaplasmosisVaccine.com.

Media Contact:
Wil Ray, Director, AgNewsAmerica
1-225-334-0851
[email protected]

SOURCE University Products LLC

Also from this source

University Products Issues Urgent Warning to Cattle Ranchers: 'New Study Reveals High Costs of Acute Anaplasmosis Infections in Beef Bulls'

University Products Alerts U.S. Cattle Ranchers: 'FDA Set to Change Status of Antimicrobial Drugs from Over the Counter to Prescription Soon, Forcing Many Ranchers to Use Expensive and Difficult-to-Obtain CTCs - So Prepare Now by Vaccinating Your Herd Against Anaplasmosis'

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.