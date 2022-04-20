University Products LLC Alerts Cattle Ranchers: ‘Antibiotic Restrictions Are Here – the FDA Is Beginning to Regulate Over-the-Counter Use of Drugs Traditionally Used to Treat Anaplasmosis and Other Infections’

Our proven vaccine remains the best protection, at the best price, to continue the fight against anaplasmosis in cattle.

BATON ROUGE, La. , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- University Products LLC recently reminded cattle producers of impending FDA implementation of Guidance No. 263, published in June of 2021, that forces over-the-counter antibiotics to be labeled as "Caution: Federal law restricts this drug to use by or on the order of a licensed veterinarian." In effect, this means that ranchers and producers are no longer able to legally purchase OTC antibiotics without veterinary oversite from a licensed veterinarian with whom the producer has an established relationship.

The products will still be available, but "stocking up" on them is not advised, as antibiotics have a shelf life and are sensitive to storage time and conditions. The FDA stated it was enforcing the measure to "…help guide the judicious use of antimicrobials and slow the development of antimicrobial resistance (AMR)...." Rampant, unrestricted use of OTC drugs has traditionally been the most common treatment for endemic herd diseases like anaplasmosis.

"We are getting calls everyday from Doctors that are changing to vaccine strategies and away from OTC to fight anaplasmosis," said Gene Luther, D.V.M., Ph.D. "They are realizing that the vaccine is the best protection, at the best price."

Anaplasmosis is a blood disease carried by parasites that infects red blood cells and causes severe anemia and death – resulting in an annual global cattle loss estimated between $14-$19 billion dollars. University Products produces the only effective vaccine against anaplasmosis that is USDA approved for experimental use and successfully deployed in the U.S. and Puerto Rico for over two decades.

"Our vaccine is a purified antigen of the organism that is actually causing the problem in cattle: A. marginale," Dr. Luther explained. "Rather than fighting infection after it happens with antibiotics, our vaccine keeps the organism from causing life-threatening symptoms in the first place. It is important to vaccinate against this specific organism, and keep up with yearly booster shots. Your cows can continue to be a carrier of the disease – acting as reservoirs of infected blood for both insects and needles year after year. The only safe herd is a fully vaccinated herd."

The University Products vaccine does not prevent infection, but when properly used, significantly reduces clinical signs in at-risk animals. The vaccine requires only two doses in the first year, with one annual booster each year thereafter and is safe to use in any stage of bovine pregnancy. A detailed description of the vaccine and its method of administration is publicly available for PDF download.

University Products is continuing to build on the success of their Bovine Anaplasmosis Vaccine and seeks an animal pharma company to help with field trials of their Bovine Babesia Vaccine and Bovine Theileria Vaccine research.

For more information on the University Products vaccine, with availability for farmers and producers, please instruct veterinarians to contact Dr. Luther directly by email at [email protected].

