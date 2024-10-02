University Products' Proven Anaplasmosis Vaccine Continues to Protect Cattle Nationwide with Decades of Success

As potential ideas emerge, University Products builds on decades of successful protection of Bovine Anaplasmosis Vaccine that is available today

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent developments in bovine anaplasmosis research have sparked excitement among cattle producers, but also confusion surrounding the current state of vaccine availability. University Products, a longstanding leader in the field of bovine health, has been providing an effective anaplasmosis vaccine for over two decades. This tried-and-true solution offers protection against the disease, which affects cattle nationwide.

Anaplasmosis Vaccine for Cattle

"There's a misperception that there are no effective vaccines for anaplasmosis currently available, but this is simply not true," said Gene Luther of University Products. "Our vaccine has been providing consistent, reliable protection for years, and it has helped countless producers manage this devastating disease and save money."

Proven Efficacy in the Field

A recent announcement suggests that a newly developed vaccine could soon offer protection from bovine anaplasmosis. And while any advancements in combating the disease are welcome, University Products remains confident in its own vaccine's superior track record.

Luther emphasized the importance of clear communication within the industry: "We welcome innovation and new research, but it's critical to ensure that producers aren't misled. Our vaccine gives great protection against anaplasmosis, and it is widely available now – not just possibly sometime in the future."

The University Products vaccine has been used by producers across the country, offering a long-term solution through an established vaccination schedule. Unlike unproven treatments still in development, University Products' vaccine has years of real world application, minimizing symptoms in infected animals and reducing cattle deaths.

Cost-Effective and Easy to Use

In addition to its reliability, the University Products vaccine is cost-effective and straightforward to administer. With just two doses in the first year and an annual booster, producers can easily incorporate the vaccine into their seasonal cattle-health management plans.

"Producers are facing a perfect storm of rising costs and growing disease threats," said Luther. "Our vaccine provides a practical, sustainable solution that allows them to focus on other critical aspects of their operations."

Addressing the Economic Impact

The U.S. beef industry loses more than $1 billion each year due to bovine anaplasmosis. Symptoms range from anemia and jaundice to decreased milk production and abortion, all of which significantly affect the productivity and profitability of livestock. While there is optimism around new treatments, there is no need to wait for future developments when University Products already offers a solution.

"Our vaccine has consistently proven to be one of the most economical approaches to mitigating these devastating losses," said Luther. "And our goal is to continue supporting producers with a product that's backed by over 20 years of success."

Looking Forward

As research continues into new treatments for bovine anaplasmosis, University Products remains committed to providing its proven vaccine to the cattle industry. The company encourages producers to explore the full range of solutions available today, rather than waiting for trials that are still in development.

"It's important that cattle producers know they have an effective, widely available option now," Luther concluded. "We will continue to lead the charge in providing sustainable, reliable solutions that safeguard the industry from this costly disease."

A detailed description of University Products' time-tested vaccine and its method of administration is publicly available for PDF download. For more information on vaccine availability for ranchers and veterinarians, please contact University Products directly.

About University Products LLC

Based in Louisiana, University Products specializes in bovine vaccines (for experimental use). Their Bovine Anaplasmosis vaccine minimizes clinical signs in at-risk animals, is safe during pregnancy, and requires two initial doses plus annual boosters. The company is also researching vaccines for bovine babesiosis and theileriosis. Veterinarians can inquire about availability by emailing directly at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Gene Luther, Director

1-225-334-0851

[email protected]

SOURCE University Products LLC