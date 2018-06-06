University Radiology Group Focuses on the Patient Experience by Successfully Deploying RoyalPay® From Royal Solutions Group - Improving Estimates and Eligibility

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- University Radiology Group has taken patient engagement to the next level by deploying RoyalPay®, the secure, web-based, payments engine, allowing clients to eliminate manual eligibility verification, and complex payment calculations, while greatly increasing time-of-service payments. With the recent deployment of RoyalPay®, patients can now view and pay their upcoming and prior balance responsibility online, all from the comfort of their home, or on the go. In seconds, patients are complete with the financial steps and can focus on what's important – their health.

Increasing time-of-service payments, increases daily cash flow, and reduces invoicing and collection activities, allowing RoyalPay® users to benefit from an instant ROI. RoyalPay®, the secure, web-based, payments engine, allowing clients to eliminate manual eligibility verification, and complex payment calculations, while greatly increasing time-of-service payments.

The value of the Royal technology extends across the entire workforce; the registrars are now able to estimate and collect walk-in appointments, and other operational departments can automatically complete eligibility checks, and estimate calculations for patients, with the push of a button, days and weeks, in advance. Increasing time-of-service payments, increasing daily cash flow, and reducing invoicing and collection activities, allowing RoyalPay® users to benefit from an instant ROI. (https://www.royalpay.org/).

"As the largest radiology provider in New Jersey with a broad geographic footprint, we sought a front-end solution with a phased-in approach that could be seamlessly deployed and integrated at our 20 office locations," said James Maher, Chief Revenue Officer at University Radiology Group. "Working closely with the Royal Solutions team in our first phase, we implemented patient responsibility estimation for point of service collections at our imaging centers. We saw an immediate benefit and the RoyalPay solution has improved the collection of patient responsibilities at the time of service fourfold from our historic levels."

"It is wonderful to see the patient satisfaction impact dramatically improve when providing access to their healthcare costs, and the ability to control how, and when to make a payment," says Peter Nassif, CEO at Royal Solutions Group. "University Radiology Group, one of the largest imaging groups in the nation, undertook a three-month effort across nineteen of its locations to provide patients with financial clarity prior to and on the date-of-service. The days of receiving billing statements weeks after the date-of-service are obsolete and we are excited to continue to enhance the RoyalPay experience for all patients and customers alike."

About University Radiology Group, East Brunswick, NJ

University Radiology, the largest provider of subspecialty radiology and teleradiology services in NJ, is comprised of over 140 Board Certified radiologists with advanced U.S.-based training and expertise in all modalities and all subspecialty areas. Their focus is on providing the highest quality subspecialty diagnostic care for our patients, referring physicians, hospitals and our healthcare clients. In operation for more than 50 years, University Radiology staffs, manages and provides preliminary and final subspecialty interpretations and consultative support for 8 affiliated regional healthcare centers and for our own 20 medical imaging centers.

About Royal Solutions Group, White Plains, NY

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, is a leading provider of services and customized software to the health care industry. Royal's suite of solutions, focus on patient, provider and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient exam life cycle. Solutions include: RoyalPay® for insurance verification, estimation, prior authorization and streamlined payment processing; Royal Kiosks™ for patient pre-registration, paperless on-site registration, access and engagement; RoyalMD® for complete practice and referral management; Royal Alerts™ for robust messaging and notifications; Report Guard® for encryption, connectivity, and interoperability services.

Visit www.royalsolutionsgroup.com for more information.

Contact:

Steve Nassif

The Royal Sales Team

196697@email4pr.com

646.405.4878 option 1

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-radiology-group-focuses-on-the-patient-experience-by-successfully-deploying-royalpay-from-royal-solutions-group--improving-estimates-and-eligibility-300660605.html

SOURCE Royal Solutions Group

Related Links

http://www.royalsolutionsgroup.com

