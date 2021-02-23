University Researcher Analyzes Herbal Supplement's Potential Against COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Head of Phytotherapy and Pharmacognosy at Istanbul's Yeditepe University Dr. Erdem Yeşilada released an analysis of the COVID-fighting potential of popular herbal supplements, in particular alchemLife's PhytoRelief-CC. The company's flagship product, PhytoRelief blends turmeric, ginger, and pomegranate extracts into a gummy-like tablet that dissolves on the tongue.

The herbs, used in the traditional Ayurvedic medicinal practices of India and Pakistan for centuries, possess clinically demonstrated antiviral properties.

The report notes the "enhanced standardization" of PhytoRelief's admixture of the plants in question, crucial to consistent reproducibility of the effects observed by researchers. Referencing recent studies on COVID-positive patients in the earliest stages of the infection's progress, Yeşilada highlights the potential for PhytoRelief to reduce the viral load of COVID-19 in human saliva and stimulate production of naturally occurring antimicrobial agents.

Yeşilada's conclusions hinge on the premise that the COVID-19 virus first incubates in salivary and parotid glands, replicating for three to four days before invading the lungs and vascular network. By potentially reducing the presence of the virus in its incubatory stage, supplements like PhytoRelief may play a role in reducing transmission.

"No doubt the lower presence of a virus charge [in the mouth] may reduce contagiousness of most patients," Yeşilada contends.

alchemLife credits its proprietary "Phytoextraction" method for isolating and synthesizing the medicinal elements of each plant. Over the last several decades, alchemLife researchers worked to effectively scale the production of traditional treatments with a focus on clinical rigor. Currently, alchemLife offers supplements for overall immunity and joint pain, as well as prostate and liver symptoms.

AlchemLife is a branch of Alchem International, a global phytochemical company active in 35 nations since 1935. The company offers clinical white paper reports and practitioner program information upon request. Further information is available at alcheminternational.com

Dr. Erdem Yeşilada is Head of the Phytotherapy and Pharmacognosy Departments at Yeditepe University in Istanbul, Turkey, with a PhD in Pharmaceutical Chemistry.

