Univfy Nominated for 2020 Prix Galien USA "Best Digital Health Product" Award by the Galien Foundation

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Univfy, an AI company whose mission is to increase access to safe and high quality fertility care, was nominated by the Galien Foundation for the 2020 Prix Galien USA award for "Best Digital Health Product." The nominees were announced in partnership with Business France to recognize companies and individuals who have impacted patient care and the human condition through innovation.

Univfy applies artificial intelligence (AI) and clinical expertise to transform the fertility care experience and to make IVF and other fertility treatments accessible and successful for more women and couples. The Univfy PreIVF Report is an AI-assisted counseling tool that provides patients with their probability of having a baby from assisted reproductive technologies such as IVF, personalized to their health profiles, to support smarter spending and decision-making.

Many patients may need multiple IVF treatments to be successful. Univfy's IVF success probabilities are based on a patient's holistic health profile, including her age, BMI, reproductive history, ovarian reserve test results and her partner's semen analysis. The reports are informed by clinical prognostics models developed and validated using each fertility center's past clinical IVF outcomes data. Univfy's technology has shown that more than 50% of patients have IVF success probabilities that are higher than estimated by age.

Univfy's CEO and Co-founder Mylene Yao will be speaking in a webinar with her fellow Prix Galien USA "Best Digital Health Product" award nominees on Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. ET. Register to attend here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1M86TvxvQuSP8vFpMRlO6w

About Univfy

The Univfy® AI Platform helps women and couples navigate their family-building options with cost-savings, greater success and a simplified experience. Univfy empowers individuals with personalized information and counseling to inform smarter spending and decision-making, maximizing their chances of success, while increasing growth and efficiency for providers. We are a highly-scalable AI platform providing scientifically validated, personalized reports that counsel patients from diverse demographics about their probability of having a baby from fertility treatment. Through technology developed by Stanford University researchers, Univfy uses a rigorous scientific process to develop and validate prediction models and to provide essential information to support patient counseling. Our methods have been published in top, peer-reviewed research publications. Univfy has a global IP portfolio, comprising patents issued.

