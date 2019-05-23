Univfy to Present at Deep Learning in Healthcare Summit and BIO 2019

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Univfy, an AI and machine learning company with a mission to expand in-vitro fertilization (IVF) access and affordability, will be presenting at the upcoming conferences:

Re-Work Deep Learning in Healthcare Summit—Boston

When: Friday, May 24, 2019 | 10:15 AM

Where: InterContinental Boston | 510 Atlantic Ave. Boston, MA, 3rd Fl.

Title: Redefining the IVF Experience for Patients & Providers Using AI

BIO International Convention—Philadelphia

When: Tuesday, June 4 | 11 AM

Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center | 1101 Arch St. Philadelphia, PA, Theater 3

About Univfy:

Univfy defines a new era of IVF treatment, combining machine learning, AI and fintech to dramatically improve the experience of fertility patients, increase success rates and make highly effective treatment affordable to more patients.

About Univfy CEO & Co-Founder Mylene Yao:

Dr. Yao has led Univfy from founding through stages of technology invention and commercialization and now focuses on scaling Univfy's business. She has over 20 years of experience in clinical and scientific research in reproductive medicine. Prior to founding Univfy, she was on the faculty at Stanford University, where she led NIH-funded fertility and embryo genetics research and developed the Univfy technology with the academic founding team. She is also co-inventor on Univfy's global IP portfolio, comprising patents issued in the US and other countries.

Investor Contact: Investors.info@univfy.com

Media Contact: Heather.holland@univfy.com

SOURCE Univfy

