Univfy to Present at Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase 2020 on How AI and Fintech Make IVF Easier to Navigate for Patients and Providers

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Univfy ®, an AI and machine learning platform company with a mission to expand access to in-vitro fertilization (IVF), announced that Dr. Mylene Yao, cofounder and CEO, will be presenting at the upcoming conferences:

Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase 2020:

When: Jan. 14, 2020 | 9:00 a.m. PT

Where: Parc 55 San Francisco – A Hilton Hotel | 55 Cyril Magnin St. San Francisco, CA 94102 | Track: Balboa (Level 4)

Precision Medicine World Conference 2020:

Where: Santa Clara Convention Center | 5001 Great America Pkwy. Santa Clara, CA 95054

Artificial Intelligence and Data Sciences |Track 7:

When: Jan. 22, 2020 | 2:30 p.m. PT

Where: Great America Meeting Room K

Clinical Diagnostics | Track 3:

When: Jan. 23, 2020 | 4:15 p.m. PT

Where: Hall C

About Univfy: The proprietary Univfy AI Platform for IVF makes it simple for women and couples to access the most effective and safest fertility treatment. It is the only highly-scalable AI platform that provides scientifically validated, personalized reports that counsel patients from diverse demographics about their probability of having a baby. Our goal is to improve the experience for patients who need help to build their families and to make it easy for providers to improve their efficiency.

About Univfy CEO & Co-Founder Mylene Yao:Dr. Yao has led Univfy from founding through stages of technology invention and commercialization and now focuses on scaling Univfy's business. She has over 20 years of experience in clinical and scientific research in reproductive medicine. Prior to founding Univfy, she was on the faculty at Stanford University, where she led NIH-funded fertility and embryo genetics research and developed the Univfy technology with the academic founding team. She is also co-inventor on Univfy's global IP portfolio, comprising patents issued in the US and other countries.

