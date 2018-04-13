Uniview presenting whole range of solutions and products at ISC WEST

Complete solution provider: dedicated to the US market

UNV retail solutions integrate with POS systems, enabling businesses to create optional efficiencies by reviewing traffic in areas surrounding stores. The heat mapping feature allows business to view and understand how guests move, in order to help them promote their "best-sellers". With license plate recognition (LPR) systems, you can identify and record license plates on still or moving vehicles quickly and efficiently to increase safety. Residential solutions fully support connection with control4 and other smart home platforms. Commercial solutions utilize unicorn as the core solution and for facial recogition. All of these help businesses gain a deeper insight into customer behaviour and path to purchase.

Centralized storage solutions leverage our high-end IPSAN. Taking advantage of its Intel 64-bit multi-core processor and ECC DDR3 memory, the high-speed internal data channel consisting of PCI-Express 3.0 bus technology and SAS 3.0 back-end expansion technology has a maximum performance of 512ch/1204Mbps for a single storage host, which means that fewer storage hosts are required for large scale projects. UNV IPSAN has carrier-class reliability and is able to ensure 7*24 hours of continuous work on account of an internal cable-free structure design and redundant modular design for every key component including fan, power supply, battery and controller, which means you can change these modules while the device is online. Additionally, the anti-dust and anti-vibration structure for the hard disk is also well-designed.

New generation of StarView: up to 0.0005 lux low light

One of Uniview's product highlights is the 5MP StarView series. Uniview chose the latest 5 megapixel sensor with backside illumination technology, which helps deliver extraordinary low light sensitivity and maintain a wide field of view. UNV super starlight camera features a built-in F1.2 big iris lens to radically improve the light gathering capability. It redefines the minimum illumination, which can be as low as 0.0005lux. The exclusive U-ISP technology can guarantee superior image quality through enhanced signal-to-noise ratio, unrivalled image definition and especially reduction of moving object smearing in low light.

Connecting local to global

In 2017, Uniview achieved 480 million USD revenue and 50.5% year-on-year growth. Uniview delivered products and solutions to more than 140 countries and regions, ranking No.7 in the global surveillance industry in 2016.

In the future, Uniview will insist on providing high quality products and professional services. We will continue using our best endeavors to protect customers' benefits and provide better quality products and services.

