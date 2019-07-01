Univision Deportes Fan Shop Bringing Soccer Shopping Experience to Curacao Locations in California

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Univision Deportes Fan Shop and Curacao announced the opening of in-store Soccer Shopping Experience pop-ups at the following Curacao retail locations:

Los Angeles (1605 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015)

(1605 W Olympic Blvd, 90015) Huntington Park (5980 Pacific Blvd, Huntington Park, CA 90255)

(5980 Pacific Blvd, 90255) San Bernardino (885 E Harriman Pl, San Bernardino, CA 92408)

(885 E Harriman Pl, 92408) South Gate (8618 Garfield Ave , South Gate, CA 90280).

Tiendas Curacao Univision Deportes Fan Shop

These select Curacao stores will now offer a unique Univision Deportes Fan Shop shopping experience that includes soccer jerseys and memorabilia from MLS, European clubs and national teams, as well as the most complete Liga MX fan merchandise offering in the U.S.

Univision Deportes Fan Shop is the favorite shopping destination among U.S. Hispanic soccer fans, while Curacao is the largest Hispanic-centric retailer in the nation.

With the launch, Univision Deportes Fan Shop will also offer exclusive products, such as collectible items from hit show "Club de Cuervos," memorabilia from the most prominent European teams and select products from Charly Fútbol, a leading brand in the soccer specialty sector.

"We are proud to partner with Curacao to open our beautiful Univision Deportes Fan Shop pop-ups inside select retail locations in California," Univision Deportes Fan Shop CEO Javier Marin said. "Our new Soccer Shopping Experience locations will offer soccer fans another way to express their passion for the sport and root for their native countries and favorite teams."

"At Curacao, we are committed to providing our customers access to the products and services they are passionate about," Curacao's Chief Marketing Officer Ariela Nerubay said. "We are proud to lead the way, becoming the first US retailer to partner with Univision Deportes Fan Shop and launch these in-store experiences."

About Curacao

Curacao is an Omni channel retailer and lender dedicated to extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate income individuals in need of quality home and tech products, travel, export and money transfer services at low monthly payments. For more information, visit https://icuracao.com.

About Univision Deportes Fan Shop

Univision Deportes Fan Shop is a joint-venture between Campeon Soccer and Univision Communications Incorporated. Univision Deportes Fan Shop is the store with the largest assortment of Liga MX products and also offers products in exclusivity and items from the most prominent European clubs. For more information visit UnivisionDeportesFanShop.com.

