Univision Deportes Fan Shop Present at Club America Matches in USA

BOSTON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Club America's new home jersey will be available at their match on July 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

Club America is touring the United States, and Univision Deportes Fan Shop is the home for their gear at the stadiums.

Univision Deportes Fan Shop at a stadium

Like the New York Yankees from the US or Manchester United of the United Kingdom, Club America, a Mexico City-based club, nicknamed Las Aguilas, or The Eagles, holds a special place in its country's sports traditions.

For all of those itching to get the new home Club America jersey, Univision Deportes Fan Shop will offer it at the match to be played on July 14th at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, C.A.

Javier Marin, CEO of Univision Deportes Fan Shop, explains, "With us, Club America fans will experience an official store treatment." He goes on to say that, "We know our audience, we are the home of soccer, we speak the language, we embrace and love our soccer culture."

Club America will wrap their July USA tour on July 14th against Tigres, serving as part of a twin bill with Necaxa taking on Cruz Azul.

Univision Deportes Fan Shop offers the widest selection of genuine team gear from all of Liga MX clubs. Despite the United States having its own professional league, Liga MX dominates viewership across the nation.

Univision Deportes Fan Shop is a joint venture combining Campeon Soccer and Arocam from Boston and Univision Communications Limited. Univision is the number one Spanish language network, reaching almost 38 million households.

