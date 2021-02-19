UniVista Insurance is ready to help Floridians during the special enrollment period for Obamacare

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UniVista Insurance is ready to help the community navigate the different health insurance options available through the Healthcare Marketplace in the new special enrollment period for Obamacare from February 15 to May 15, providing a new opportunity for those who did not register at the end of 2020.

In the last year, many families have seen their income shrink to help those families, enrollment is open and available through the provisions of the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

"It is expected that in this new opportunity that the government is providing, we will have a record number of registrations, since there are still many unemployed who seek health insurance," said the founder and president of UniVista Insurance, Iván Herrera. "UniVista Insurance has the experience necessary to help our clients understand the options available in the market."

Once enrolled in the health insurance plan, it will be effective the first day of the month following the enrollment date.

With more than a decade of operations in Florida, UniVista Insurance is an independent, family-owned and operated insurance agency. The company has 160 locations in South Florida, including more than 10 corporate offices, 141 franchises, and three call centers. UniVista employs 1,210 men and women as agents in the region.

About UniVista Insurance

UniVista Insurance is an independent, family-owned and operated insurance agency that has been protecting Florida for more than 10 years. UniVista Insurance has become a trusted leader among Florida insurance companies and agencies by providing quality protection, superior customer service, and the lowest insurance rates in the state. Whether it's auto, home, commercial, life, health, or annuity products, UniVista educates and guides clients to make the right choice for their insurance needs. Its unprecedented success throughout Florida as a leader within the insurance community has led to its expansion into California and Texas, positioning the company to offer the best insurance coverage on the east and west coasts. In 2020, Insurance Journal ranked UniVista Insurance nationally as one of the top 26 providers of property and casualty insurance. UniVista Insurance has been ranked among the top 2,710 companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the country. UniVista was named No. 22 in Growjo's "100 Fastest Growing Companies in Miami" awards for 2020.

