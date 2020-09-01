UniVista Insurance Ranked In Top 26 Of Property/Casualty Agencies In Insurance Journal's National List

"Having UniVista Insurance ranked No. 26 in the Insurance Journal list of its Top Property/Casualty Agencies is the result of the great relationship we share with our customers and franchisees," said Ivan Herrera, UniVista CEO. "The leadership of UniVista Insurance is thankful for the bond the company has with the community, and for the mutual respect and care we share with our customers and franchisees."

Launched in 2009 under Herrera's leadership, UniVista Insurance generated $87.3 million in 2019 P/C Revenue. The Miami-based company had $480.16 million in South Florida premium volume in 2019, up from $405.62 million in South Florida premium volume in 2018.

The company has 151 locations in South Florida alone including more than 10 corporate offices, 141 franchises and three call centers. UniVista employs 1,210 men and women as agents in South Florida.

"At UniVista Insurance we are humbled by the good will and positive feedback our customers give us, which is consistently about our service to them," Herrera said. "UniVista Insurance invests in the best employee and franchisee training because we know it will lead all of us together to great things."

UniVista Insurance has been ranked in the Top 2710 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, up from 3406 in 2019. UniVista Insurance is a Top 54 Largest Private Company in the South Florida Business Journal list, with more than $90 million in combined revenue last year. UniVista has opened three offices in California, with plans to open more.

UniVista Insurance's reputation for innovation has expanded to include the direct sponsorship of its own Internet network, UniVistaTV, which recently celebrated a significant milestone. Eclipsing the impact of traditional TV networks, UniVistaTV celebrated its one-year anniversary by having 130 million views and a reach of nearly 500 million people over a year's time.

