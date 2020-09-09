UniVista Insurance Ranked In Top 2710 On 2020 Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The US

UniVista's Top 2710 ranking in the 2020 list is up from 3,406 at the same time last year. The company has joined an illustrious list of high flying businesses which, over the years, has included Microsoft, Timberland, Oracle and Zappos.com . UniVista prides itself on its comprehensive training of employees for the company and franchisees, which maintains its high quality of service.

"Being ranked in the Top 2710 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America gives UniVista Insurance another opportunity to thank our customers and franchisees, who support us in everything we do," said Ivan Herrera, UniVista CEO. "UniVista continues to look for ways to provide resources to both groups, so they can improve their quality of life and take care of their families."

Miami-based UniVista also recently was ranked in the Top 26 in the Insurance Journal annual list of Property/Casualty Agencies.

Launched in 2009 under Herrera's leadership, UniVista Insurance generated $87.3 million in 2019 P/C Revenue. The Miami-based company had $480.16 million in South Florida premium volume in 2019, up from $405.62 million in South Florida premium volume in 2018.

UniVista Insurance is a Top 54 Largest Private Company in the South Florida Business Journal, with more than $90 million in combined revenue last year. UniVista has also opened three offices in California.

UniVista Insurance's reputation for innovation has expanded to include the direct sponsorship of its own Internet network, UniVistaTV, which recently celebrated a significant milestone. Eclipsing the impact of traditional TV networks, UniVistaTV celebrated its one-year anniversary by having 130 million views and a reach of nearly 500 million people over a year's time.

About UniVista Insurance

With more than a decade of operations in Florida, UniVista Insurance is a family-owned and operated, independent insurance agency. The company has 151 locations in South Florida alone including more than 10 corporate offices, 141 franchises and three call centers. UniVista employs 1,210 men and women as agents in South Florida.

SOURCE UniVista Insurance

Related Links

https://www.univistainsurance.com

